Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Muskan Bamne reveals advice she got from Anupamaa costars for Salman Khan’s show

Muskan Bamne is a popular actress who is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. Initially, she was having a difficult time trying to get along with the other contestants and expressed she was getting homesick, but with time, she got into the game and has got along well, particularly with Vivian Dsena, Shrutika Arjun, and a few others.

Before Bigg Boss 18, the actress was part of one of the most popular shows on Indian television, Anupamaa. In an exclusive conversation with us, Muskan Bamne shared how her co-stars reacted to her entering Salman Khan's show. An excerpt from the interview is below.

After being part of Anupamaa for so many years, did anyone from the team reach out to you to wish you luck for the Bigg Boss journey?

Most of the people don't know that I am going to Bigg Boss. But some of them know like Toshu bhai, Ashish bhai knows, Paras knows. They told me ‘Just be there and give your best.’ I plan to be real inside the house.

Who were you closest to on the sets of Anupamaa?

Ashish bhai (Aashish Mehrotra). Like show mein hamari bohot banti thi (We used to get along really well on the show).

If you were still playing Pakhi in Anupama and received the offer of Bigg Boss 18, do you think you would have made the same decision to join the reality show quitting the serial?

I don't know really kyunki aisi situation thankfully aayi nahi, show chodne ke baad hi mujhe Bigg Boss offer hua to I have no idea (Thankfully, I didn’t face such situation because I was offered Bigg Boss after leaving Anupamaa).

Check out Muskan Bamne's entry in the Bigg Boss 18 house here:

Cooking is an important skill to survive inside Bigg Boss house as you have to do everything on your own. Can you cook?

Yes, I can cook basic items. During lockdown, like others, I have also spent some time in the ktichen trying to cook new dishes, so I have learnt a few basic items.

Are you making any preparations to enter Bigg Boss 18 house? Have you watched the previous seasons?

Meine bohoto kam dekha hai Bigg Boss. Aur jitna maine dekha hai usme mujhe Shehnaaz bohot pasand hai. (I have watched very few episodes of Bigg Boss and from these episodes, I liked Shehnaaz the most).

As a person would you describe yourself as more practical, emotional or short temper. How do you think your personality will come out inside the Bigg Boss 18 house?

Wo toh situation pe hi depend karta hai, waise to main zyada ladti jhagarti nahi hu. But it depends you know on the situation. So mai kise bolu mera kya roop aapko dekhne ko milega. (It depends on the situation, but I don't fight much. So, I don't know which side of my personality will come out inside the Bigg Boss 18 house.) As a person, I am calm.

So how do you feel about sharing the stage with Salman Khan?

I am very excited but a bit nervous like I am meeting him for the first time, so yeah.

