Bigg Boss 18 written update, October 21: Avinash Mishra body shames Karan Veer Mehra; says, 'Baal toh girenge beta, ab bache hi kitne hain'

The new week in the Bigg Boss house began with the aftermath of the weekend fight between Avinash Mishra and Karan Veer Mehra still being discussed. The housemates were seen talking about it and urging the two to resolve their verbal dispute with a peaceful discussion. Avinash's remarks about Karan Veer's age and physique, as well as the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner's "Papa hu me tera" (I am your father) comment, sparked mixed reactions from the audience.

In the morning, housemates had to persuade Avinash to provide a ration. Since the Nath actor had control over the entire ration, he warned the housemates not to share what was given to them, or else he wouldn't give them any food.

The cold war between Avinash and Karan Veer escalated when the former refused to give an apple to Karan Veer, resulting in a verbal altercation between the Pavitra Rishta actor and the Nath actor.’Papa kha sakte hai apple’ (Father can eat an apple) statement by Karan Veer instigated Avinash, which in turn led to the former’s comment on the latter’s age as well as body shaming him. He said, “Baal toh girenge beta, ab bache hi kitne hai” (Hair will keep falling, anyways there are only a few left). The cold war between the two continued with housemates supporting their friend.

There is some tension among the famous trio of the Bigg Boss 18 house, Alice Kaushik, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh. The actor from Pandya Store confided in the other two that she sensed a romantic connection between the actor from Nath and the Bekaboo actress. She expressed feeling left out and like a third wheel between Eisha and Avinash.

The Bekaboo actress seemed upset by this statement as she did not anticipate such a comment from her close friend. Another noteworthy incident was the housemates doubting Eisha Singh's trustworthiness. She returned the paneer and chicken she had taken from the fridge to Avinash, who is in charge of the house's food supplies.

It was time for the God of Time to pass on the baton. Bigg Boss announced Rajat Dalal and the current Time God, Arfeen Khan, as the contenders who had a chance to become the New Time God based on votes. The two gave speeches on why they would be the better pick, convincing the housemates to vote for them. The episode concluded with Bigg Boss announcing that there was a tie, and there would be no Time God this week. Stay tuned for regular updates.

