Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Eisha Singh's brother Rudraksh claims actress 'fails to make good decisions' due to THIS reason; talks about 'chugli gang' label

Bigg Boss 18 premiered on October 6 and has been entertaining audiences. Contestant Eisha Singh has been receiving immense love and appreciation for her game in the show. However, her bond with her close friends Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, and Alice Kaushik is often questioned and judged. Now, Eisha's brother exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla about her equations, game, and relationships in Salman Khan's show.

While talking to Rudraksh, Pinkvilla asked him whether his sister Eisha Singh was unable to make decisions. Rudraksh explained, "Eisha maintains her bonds very well despite any circumstances and conflicts. When the time comes, she expresses her opinions and takes a stand for herself. Whenever Eisha expresses her opinions, her group knows that she is very capable of doing that. I don't think they come in between her opinions."

Rudraksh was asked whether Eisha is getting influenced by Avinash Mishra, Vivian, and Alice. The actress' brother denied this claim and said, "When the nominations come or whenever she feels like expressing her thoughts or words in clarity, she does it while being composed and says a lot which has been strengthening her game."

Rudraksh was questioned about what mistake Eisha had been making on the show. Answering this, he shared that his sister is not making any mistakes as she is very strong whether it's about her games, opinions, or nominations.

He emphasized that Eisha doesn't use her brain when she is emotional. Rudraksh continued, "I am her brother. I know in real life also she considers her heart important more than her brain. Due to this, she sometimes doesn't use her brain and fails to make good decisions."

Rudrakash reflected how in the Time God task Eisha declared Rajat Dalal as the winner even after Rajat sat at a spot and didn't participate much. He elaborated that Eisha could have taken a stand there but she didn't take it as she has a soft spot for Rajat.

Eisha's brother mentioned how due to this she must have not taken a stand as she prioritizes her emotions. He said, "It is also her weakness but also her strength."

Although Eisha has a good relationship with most of Bigg Boss 18 contestants, her brother was asked with whom she shouldn't talk ever or maintain distance.

Rudraksh stated, "I don't think there is someone in the house with whom Eisha should maintain a distance or she shouldn't talk. Because the nature of the house is that due to circumstances and lack of resources, the 17 or 18 people might have conflicts. It is natural and human. Due to this people react aggressively and get into each other's bad books or good books."

Rudrakash highlighted how everyone has a strategy in the show and the dynamics keep changing so Eisha should follow her gut feeling and there is no one with whom she should stay away permanently.

Pinkvilla had exclusively asked Nyrraa Banerji to describe Eisha Singh in one word and she called Eisha "chugli chachi." When we asked Eisha's brother to share his opinions on this tag, he mentioned that the "chugli gang" tag itself is wrong.

He explained how it is a wrong narrative as giving opinions can't be called "chugli". He accused someone of doing negative PR and explained that when this tag is used again and again the perception of the people is shaped. Rudrakash stated how comments can influence one's opinion and this tag is wrong but it is now embedded in people's minds.

When questioned if the makers are biased towards them, Rudraksh claimed, "I don't think they are biased because Eisha, Alice, Avinash, and Vivian are clear in their relationship. They are not backstabbing each other. They are doing well. Especially Eisha never holds back her relationships even though if she has to sacrifice her game."

He recalled when Avinash was asked to leave the show but Eisha had also expressed her wish to walk out. Rudraksh shared how Eisha always supports her friends despite his gender or any other motive. He said how these four people never make wrong decisions, solve their conflicts internally and their bond has clarity.

Rudraksh mentioned that they aren't scolded much on weekend ka vaar due to which people have this perception that they are biased.

Bigg Boss 18, led by Salman Khan, airs every day on Colors TV.

