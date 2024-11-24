Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, November 23: Salman Khan says 'Mere upar bhi bohot saare cases hai' as he schools Rajat Dalal for threatening others

Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, November 23: Tonight was Bigg Boss 18 weekend ka vaar episode which kept audiences engaged throughout. While guiding the contestants, host Salman Khan gave examples of his personal and professional lives. Salman also schooled Rajat Dalal for threatening contestants with his contacts. The host also recalled an incident and revealed feeling guilty.

The weekend ka vaar episode began with Salman Khan interacting with the three wild-card contestants and teased the boys for being happy with their entry. The host asked Yamini Malhotra about her profession and she revealed that she is a dentist and a lawyer.

When Salman asked her to elaborate, Yamini mentioned that she also does "dramas" in the entertainment industry. Upon hearing this, the host quipped, "Aaj kal drama karne wali hi aa rahi hai life mei sab (Nowadays all women who do dramas are coming into my life)."

While talking to Salman, Shilpa Shirodkar revealed that she didn't interact much with the wild cards when they entered as she was arguing with Rajat Dalal then. Salman schooled Rajat for not following his advice and reminded him that it is a reality show and his actions are getting highlighted.

Salman told Rajat Dalal that whatever he said during the argument could backfire on him someday. He asked him to stop giving threats to people while having just a man force of 30-40 people. Salman explained to Rajat that he might show off that he has contacts but he should not flaunt them proudly.

Salman said, "Agar muje kisko kuch chetavni deni hai, kisi ko lalkaarna hai toh mai kisi aur ke naam se nahi karunga. Mai 4-5 bacho ke naam se nahi karunga. Mai karunga toh khudke balbute pe karunga. Agar mere mei shamta hai shakti toh jise panga lena hai mei le lunga.

(If I want to threaten someone, I will threaten them by using my name. I won't be dependent on anyone. I will do everything on my own. If I have a strength then I can mess with anyone)."

He explained to Rajat that there is no use of messing with others as he has to support his family. Salman informed Rajat, "Abhi jaake humne aapka ek problem handle kiya hai. Joh aapne kaha aur jab TV par dikhayi diya tha (We have handled one of your problem after you said something on TV)."

Salman Khan continued, "Mere upar bhi bohot saare cases hai toh mai jaanta hu (There are many cases filed against me so I know)." Salman suggests Rajat to not think that these threats are not harming his life.

Later, while discussing the relationships of Bigg Boss 18 contestants, Salman emphasised that they shouldn't bring religion into their friendships as eventually, they all are Indians. He questioned, "My mother is Hindu, my father is Muslim, and my second mom is Catholic, so what caste do I belong to?"

Salman also explained to Shilpa that everyone has a specific posture and reminded Rajat how the cameras capture his posture. Rajat explained that he habitually sits while keeping one leg above. Salman agreed with Rajat and shared, "Even I have the same habit."

Watch Bigg Boss 18 promo here-

The actor stated how in some previous clips it seemed that he was sitting in the wrong way at the police station. He said, "I had no involvement so I had no reason to be scared but when some official or senior arrives it is important to stand and respect that badge. When I saw that old clip, I myself didn't like what I did."

The Bigg Boss 18 host explained that even if he walks in a certain way, he is labelled as arrogant. Salman advised Rajat to let go of his past life if he wants to make a career in the entertainment world.

The actor revealed, "Humne sabne 17-18 saal ki umar mei pichli zindagi ko bohot dur chod diya hai. Sabse jaake maafi maang kar aaye hai ki 'Jitne jhagde the, hero ban raha hu, chod de bhai.' Aur sab bade khush hue ki actor ban jayega kya, humara support tere sath hai. Yeh bana ke chalo. (At the age of 17-18 I left our past behind. I apologized to everyone because I was going to be an actor. The people were happy and supported me. Maintain such relationships)."

Talking about his physical condition, Salman mentioned that most of his bones are broken, and there are ligament tears too but he works out and maintains his health. He asks Rajat to take his advice as he might realize what he wants to say when he is 58.

As Shilpa was offended by Rajat's language and gestures, Salman told her, "You are brought up in Mumbai. These boys are farm boys. If you don't like Rajat's behaviour, don't talk to him."

Salman even discussed Digvijay Rathee's relationship and asked him to clarify if he is single. He questioned Digvijay for not forgiving Kashish Kapoor and seeing the larger platform. Digvijay mentioned that he cannot bond with Kashish ever again, as he has had bad experiences in past.

Salman asked Karan Veer to guide Digvijay on how to manage his personal life. He tells Digvijay, "Expiry date hoti hai har chiz ki. Love ki bhi hoti hai expiry date (Everything has an expiry date. Even love has an expiry date)."

The contestants' games and their actions were discussed in great detail by Salman Khan in tonight's weekend ka vaar episode.

