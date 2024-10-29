Bigg Boss 18: Is Avinash Mishra and Alice Kaushik's friendship falling apart? Former says, ‘You have the worst…’ on her birthday

Bigg Boss 18 recently witnessed a change in the dynamics of relationships inside the house. The trio- Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik who have been friends since the beginning and always stood up for each other also seems to be drifting apart. Now, Avinash made a statement about birthday girl Alice that might cause a rift in their friendship.

Avinash Mishra commented on Alice Kaushik’s outfit and said, “You have the worst dressing sense.” Shocked, Alice replied that she hadn’t brought many clothes with her into the Bigg Boss 18 house. Mishra, known for his anger and aggressive behavior stated that if Nyrraa could bring 300 outfits, she could have also done the same. Eisha Singh who was there didn’t comment.

Recently, there have been many instances which showed that Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra’s growing closeness is affecting Alice Kaushik. In the previous episode, Eisha was seen crying and Avinash was trying to console her. But as soon as Alice walked in, Mishra walked out. Alice didn’t understand why she was crying and frustrated with her, Singh stated that she didn’t wish to talk to her and walked off.

Netizens are afraid that being locked inside the Bigg Boss 18 house has started taking a toll on everyone, including the trio. As a result, cracks have formed in their friendship. However, later, Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra hug Alice and wish her ‘happy birthday’.

Talking about other groups, after the Weekend Ka Vaar on Sunday, there were issues among Shrutika Arjun, Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar and Karan Veer Mehra. The four always sat together, but Shrutika refused to sit with them. Later, she was seen bonding with Chum Daran at night.

It would be interesting to see if Alice joins any of the other groups and go against Avinash and Eisha or she will mend things between them.

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan streams new episodes every Monday to Friday at 10 PM, and Weekend Ka Vaar streams at 9:30 PM. Viewers can also watch the live action on JioCinema.

