Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, October 27: Nyrraa Banerji’s journey ends in Salman Khan-hosted show

Bigg Boss 18 is in its third week, and double elimination took place this week. After Muskan Bamne’s exit from the house, Nyrraa Banerji took her exit from the Salman Khan-hosted show. Rohit Shetty announced the news in tonight’s episode (October 27). She took the news positively and exited the house happily.

Nyrraa Banerji exited the show after receiving the lowest vote from the audience. Rohit Shetty announced that Salman Khan gave him the responsibility of announcing the elimination. Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, and Nyrraa Banerji were nominated for elimination this week. As the filmmaker took her name, she said, “I thought as much.”

She bid goodbye to her co-contestants and gladly walked out of the house. Talking about the last elimination inside the house, on Friday (October 27), Anupamaa actress Muskan Bamne got evicted based on the housemates' votes and ranking given by Avinash Mishra and Arfeen Khan. Tajinder Bagga and Sara Arfeen Khan were in the danger zone. However, when the taskmaster announced Muskan's eviction, he further confirmed that despite Mukan's eviction, another elimination would happen.

Meanwhile, talking about tonight's episode, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn were the special guests who appeared to promote their upcoming film, Singham Again. During their interaction, they made interesting revelations. Devgn, who plays Bajirao Singham in the movie, suffered an injury during the shooting due to a miscalculation of the timing of a stunt. Rohit Shetty also shared that it was during his previous appearance on the reality show that Chulbul Pandey and Singham's collaboration manifested.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 18 airs new episodes every Monday to Friday at 10 PM, and Weekend Ka Vaar airs at 9:30 PM. Viewers can also watch the live episode on JioCinema throughout the day. The current season premiered on October 6.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Ajay Devgn reveals losing eyesight during shooting of Singham Again; Here’s HOW it happened