Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik talks about how Kanwar Dhillon approached her, ‘I’m the first girlfriend jisko…’

Alice Kaushik is currently inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. The actress, who has formed a close bond with Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra, was recently seen talking about her love life inside the house. She made a sweet revelation about how things started between them. For the unversed, Alice is dating Pandya Store actor Kanwar Dhillon.

Alice Kaushik was sitting with Karan Veer Mehra and Eisha Singh when she shared how his current boyfriend, Kanwar Dhillon, approached her. She said, “I’m the first girlfriend jisko usne ghar pe introduce kiya. He approached me only, ‘I want to marry you’. It wasn’t like ki I like you, I love you, no, seedha I want to marry you. He knows I’m a no-nonsense person. (I'm the first girlfriend whom he introduced her to the house.)”

To this, Eisha replied, “So sweet.” For the unversed, Alice and Kanwar started dating after meeting on the sets of Pandya Store. They are open about their relationship and often treat their fans to candid moments of themselves on social media.

Before going inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, Alice talked to us and among many things, she shared what was Kanwar’s reaction to her participating in Bigg Boss 18. "He was extremely happy, I think he is my biggest cheerleader. So I think I am very excited but he is 5 levels more excited than I am," shared the actress.

On the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 18, Alice Kaushik in her interaction with host Salman Khan opened up about her personal struggles of losing her parents. On several instances inside the house, she also talked about how lonely she feels at times as she lives all alone.

Meanwhile, talking about Bigg Boss 18, besides Alice Kaushik, other contestants include Karan Veer Mehra, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, Hema Sharma, Arfeen Khan, Chaahat Pandey, Shilpa Shirodkar, among others.

