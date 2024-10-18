Bigg Boss 18 Week 2: Karan Veer Mehra’s fight with Avinash Mishra to Eisha Singh-Alice Kaushik’s breakdown; What's the chatter on Twitter?

There has been no dull moment inside the Bigg Boss 18 house this time. The controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan is in its second week, and the contestants have already shown different colors. From ugly fights to friendships, viewers can’t wait to see what more the contestants have in store. As the second week wraps up, we take a look at what the viewers are talking about this week.

Netizens believe Chaahat Pandey has become an easy target

The week started on a high note as Salman Khan schooled contestant Chaahat Pandey last Sunday for her comment, “Mein show ka heroine bhi hu hero bhi hu. (I am both the hero and the heroine of the show).” Following this, contestants mocked her, and on a few occasions, Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh got into heated arguments with her.

Netizens feel she has become an easy target inside the house despite no fault of her own. Many of them wrote that she was a strong contestant and would be in the top four, and then the contestants bullying her would clap for her. A section of the netizens believes she always speaks up for what’s right in the house.

One post reads, “The strongest girl in the house right now is Chahat. She's standing for right.” Another reads, “They are all bullies. Everyone is ignoring Chaahat and soon she will slip into depression. Not fair.”

Check out some of the reactions below:

Viewers hail Karan Veer Mehra

Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra had a fight when the latter told him that his hair was falling. In response, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner said, “Kyun apne behen ka shadi karwana hain kya mujhse? (Why? You want to marry off your sister to me?)”

Although Mehra’s response hurt Mishra and caused chaos in the house, viewers enjoyed every bit of the fight and hailed Karan as the king of comebacks. Videos of Karan are being posted online that show him smiling as the fight with Chum Darang breaks. The netizens posted that Karan knows all the housemates are having drama, and he doesn’t want to waste his energy on useless flights.

Check out what viewers are talking about Karan Veer Mehra below:

Alice Kaushik-Avinash Mishra-Eisha Singh are faking their friendship?

Netizens believe Alice Kaushik and Eisha Singh faked their emotions on Avinash Mishra’s exit

‘Overdramatic’, ‘fake’, ‘mean girl’, ‘Oscar-worthy acting’ - these are a few of the words used by netizens online to talk about Bigg Boss 18 contestants Alice Kaushik and Eisha Singh. The two girls broke down and the former also had a panic attack when Avinash Mishra was asked to exit the house.

One user wrote, “Wow, what an act by them, they are the most cheap and classless people I've ever seen. Their behavior was just so disrespectful to other hms. How someone could think that was okay. It's like they have no conscience . Such a shame! #BiggBoss18 #biggboss #BB18”

Another compared the trio of Avinash-Alice-Eisha with Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Armaan Malik and his two wives, Kritika and Payal. An user stated, “Avinash isha and Alice are just like Arman Payal and kritika. Eisha is overacting 2.0.”

Overall, it was an entertaining week, and viewers believe every contestant is delivering their best inside the house. It’s time to see now how the host Salman Khan reacts to the incidents on the Weekend Ka Vaar. Viewers hope that he will talk about Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, and Arfeen Khan’s issues from this week.

