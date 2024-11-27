Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Sara Arfeen Khan angrily throws water on Karan Veer Mehra's face; tells him 'Tere baap ne...'; here's what went wrong

Bigg Boss 18 nominations often change the environment of the house as contestants try to not get eliminated. In tonight's episode of the show, the viewers will witness another shocking moment between Sara Arfeen Khan and Karan Veer Mehra. In the newly released promo of Bigg Boss 18, Sara can be seen losing her calm on Karan Veer and throwing water at her.

Colors TV dropped a new promo of Bigg Boss 18 on their official page. In this promo, it was seen that Karan Veer Mehra and Sara Arfeen Khan's brawl shocked the contestants. Karan questioned Sara, "Maine aapse ek point pucha hai, aapko khaana banane kisne bola tha (I asked you, "Who asked you to cook?)."

Sara Arfeen Khan replied, "Tere baap ne bola tha (Your father asked me to)." This statement shocked everyone. Karan retorted, "Mere baap ko mare kaafi time ho gaya (My father died long back)."

While talking to Avinash Mishra, Sara continued mocking Karan Veer Mehra and said, "Look at this a**. Look at his face." Karan reminded Sara, "Ab aap baal khich nahi sakti, galiya de nahi sakti (You can't pull my hair, or use cuss words)." Sara questioned, "Oh really."

Watch Bigg Boss 18 promo here-

Referring to her behaviour towards Alice Kaushik and Eisha Singh, Karan mentioned how Sara did this "drama" when she was nominated last time too. Sara lost her calm, opened her water bottle to threw water on Karan's face and angrily mentioned, "I think you need some clarity."

The caption of this promo read, "Sara aur Karan Veer ke beech chhid chuki hai jung. Inka jhagda dekh kar sab reh gaye hai dang."

In the nomination task, the contestants who have a bond were called into the activity area and were asked to nominate either themselves or their friend.

Shrutika saved Chum, Vivian saved Shilpa, and Avinash saved Eisha. However, Karan Veer and Tajinder weren't ready to save each other and thus both got nominated. Sara and Kashish also couldn't decide whom they wanted to save from one another and thus both were nominated.

This week Tajinder Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Sara Arfeen Khan, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, and Kashish Kapoor are nominated to get evicted from Bigg Boss 18.

In the upcoming weekend Ka Vaar episode, two contestants will be evicted from Salman Khan's show. One contestant from the above-mentioned nominated contestant and the second contestant who will be evicted will be from the three wild card contestants - Aditi Mistry, Yamini Malhotra and Edin Rose. The Time God task for this week will be conducted in tonight's episode.

