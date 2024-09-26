Bigg Boss 18: Karan Kundrra DROPS cutest comment and asks this question to Bigg Boss

Salman Khan will be back hosting Bigg Boss 18. This time the show will see a new format where contestants' future will be predicted. In a new promo shared by the makers, Bigg Boss revealed that Karan Kundrra would be commenting on the post within an hour. Check out what happened next.

The video shared by Bigg Boss 18 team had the template of a mike. An audio note goes that says, "Bigg Boss jante hai ki agle ek ghante mei Karan hourglass emoji comment karenge (Bigg Boss knows that in the next one hour Karan will drop an hourglass emoji)" Karan Kundrra comments by saying, "bigg boss paaji aur koi hukkam sir!!". At the start of the comment, he inserted an hourglass emoji and in the middle a salute emoji.

For the unversed, Karan was a part of Bigg Boss 15, where he found his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash. During an earlier interview with Newswire, the actor revealed how his life had transformed after he took part in Bigg Boss 15.

He had said, "After doing Bigg Boss, I realized that this show has saved at least 10 years of my life," he said. The four months spent within the realm of the show served as an introspective journey, enabling him to gain profound insights into his identity, personal preferences, and the importance of sincerity. Consequently, he no longer finds himself indecisive or prone to indecisiveness when it comes to making choices. Presently, he possesses a resolute understanding of his likes and dislikes.

Talking about Bigg Boss 18, Salman Khan had introduced the concept of Time Ka Tandav to all the Bigg Boss fans. Bigg Boss in his voice had said, "Iss baar Bigg Boss jaante hai Gharwalon ka future (This time Bigg Boss knows the future of housemates).”

Salman Khan added by saying, "Yeh aankh dekhti bhi thi aur dikhati bhi thi par sirf aaj ka haal. Ab khulegi ek aisi aankh jis se likha jayega itihas ka pal, dekhegi yeh aanewala kal. Yeh jaanegi har neeyat jo kal bigdegi. Ab hoga time ka tandav (This eye used to see and show everything but only the present. Now there is one more eye that will script history by predicting the future.)

Watch Bigg Boss 18 on October 6 at 9 pm on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.