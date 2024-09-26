When Nia Sharma stepped into Bigg Boss OTT 1 house and decoded the ‘sure shot’ formula contestants follow; THROWBACK

Nia Sharma is currently the talk of the town. If media reports are to be believed, the actress is one of the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 18. Although an official confirmation is awaited, speculations regarding her entry in BB 18 are pretty strong. Meanwhile, let us take a moment to go back when Nia entered the Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 1 as a guest.

During the Bigg Boss OTT 1 days, the audience couldn't hold their excitement when the makers made an unexpected announcement. The team confirmed that Nia Sharma would step into the controversial house. While speculations were rife that she was a wild card contestant, things received clarity when she bid goodbye to the housemates after staying inside the house for a day. She brought in much drama and spicy content for the audience to consume with her presence as the ‘boss lady.’

During her stay with the housemates in the Bigg Boss OTT 1 house, Nia Sharma shared a few messages with the contenders. She not only complimented them but gave them suggestions, too. In the kitchen area, the Suhagan Chudail actress expressed how the people have cracked the formula of surviving more days inside the house.

Talking to Divya Agarwal and Nishant Bhatt, Nia said, “Bigg Boss ke 15 season aa gaye hain. Kisi ne naya kuchh nahi ukhaada hai. Ek toh sabko trick pata hai ki one boy and one girl, that lovey-dovey scene, and kisses. This is the sure shot formula ki yahan toh camera hatega hi nahi. But trust me, jo cheez organic nahi hai, wo nahi hai.”

“(There have been 15 seasons of Bigg Boss so far. Nobody has done something extraordinary here. Everyone knows the trick of seeking footage by forming a love angle in the house as they know that in such situations, cameras would remain focused on them).”

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 18 will premiere at 9 PM on October 6 on Colors TV and Jio Cinema. On the work front, she is currently seen as a contestant on Laughter Chefs.

