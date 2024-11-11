Bigg Boss 18, Nov 10 Written Update: ‘Teri fatt rahi kyunki tujhe bola gaya tere saath wali…' Avinash Mishra mocks Digvijay Rathee; DEETS

Tonight's episode was high on entertainment as Ravi Kishan appeared to host the Sunday special segment inside the Bigg Boss 18 house for the contestants. However, the episode's highlight was Avinash Mishra and Digvijay Rathee's fight after the latter claimed that the actor did not clean the bathroom. The duo confronted each other and landed pointed remarks for each other. Their argument over the house duty and cleanliness turned quite personal.

It all started when Digvijay Rathee complained to Vivian Dsena about dirty bathrooms. Being the Time God, the latter said he would ensure the cleaning was done. But after the Splitsvilla fame asked him whether it was done, the Madhubala actor explained that it was done. Meanwhile, Digvijay also asked Avinash Mishra whether he did the same as it was his duty.

The following day, the tension in the house was palpable as the discussion escalated into a heated verbal altercation. Avinash and Digvijay, both visibly agitated, exchanged heated comments. Rathee's words, 'Tu kaam kar. Kaam chori mat kar (You do your duty. Don't shirk work),' echoed through the house, adding to the already intense atmosphere.

Responding to the same, Mishra told him, "Tu kya kar raha hai. Tujhe dekh bhi nahi raha hai koi. Isiliye toh ek hafte se mila bhi nahi baat bhi ahi kiya. Teri fatt rahi hai ki kis se bolu. Uske baad tujhe bol diya gaya ki jo ladki tere saath hai woh jyada dikh rahi hai (What are you doing? No one is even looking at you. That is why nobody has met you for a week and haven't even talked to each other. You are confused as to whom to talk to. After that, you were told that the girl with you is more active)."

The Nath actor asserted that housemates ignored Digvijay and mocked him for not winning any reality shows. So, Rathee asked Karan Veer Mehra if he ignored him. However, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner did not say anything but passed a smile.

Vivian playfully teased Mehra, asking if he should tell the meaning of that smile. The latter explained, "Mat ghus. Hum bachche nahi hain (Don't get involved in that. We are not kids)."

