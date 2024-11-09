Bigg Boss 18: Rohit Shetty tells Karan Veer Mehra, ‘Aap lost lag rahe ho’; calls out Sara Khan for her drama with Avinash Mishra

Bigg Boss 18 is keeping viewers hooked, and to stir things up, Ektaa Kapoor entered the house on Shukravar Ka Vaar. Now, following her, Rohit Shetty will enter the house tonight for Weekend Ka Vaar, replacing Salman Khan. The latest promos show the renowned filmmaker taking classes with Karan Veer Mehra and Sara Arfeen Khan.

The first Bigg Boss 18 promo shows Rohit Shetty telling Karan Veer Mehra that he is not taking part in the fights or arguments in the house. The Khatron Ke Khiladi host says, “Karan aeyse aab dikhai dene laga hain ki ghar pe mudda hota hain, aap usme ghuste nahi ho. Jyase aapne Shrutika ko bola beech mein maat ghus, maza le. (Karan, it’s looking like you do not take part in the arguments of the house, like you told Shrutika to enjoy and not get involved.)”

Shrutika quips in, “Ayese mudke dekhne ke liye taiyyar tha aur bol raha tha, ‘let them do whatever they want.’” (I was ready to look back and say, ‘Let them do whatever they want.’) The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner says, “Shrutika, enough is spoken, let me finish,” and adds that when the housemates have their personal fights, he prefers not to intervene. “Aapke strategy ke chakkar mein ya gameplay ke chakkar mein, aap lost laag rahe ho, (In your strategy or gameplay, you’re looking lost)” he tells Karan, emphasizing how his approach is affecting his standing in the game.

Watch the Bigg Boss 18 promo here:

Karan Veer Mehra’s promo is uploaded with the caption, “Shanivaar Ka Vaar mein Rohit ne li Karanveer ki class, kya woh sahi se defend kar paayenge khud ko iss baar? Dekhiye #BiggBoss18 Weekend Ka Vaar, Friday raat 10 baje aur Saturday raat 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

(In Weekend Ka Vaar, Rohit gave Karanveer a class, will he be able to defend himself this time? Watch #BiggBoss18 Weekend Ka Vaar, Friday night at 10 PM and Saturday night at 9:30 PM, only on #Colors and @officialjiocinema.)

In another promo, the host is seen schooling Sara Arfeen Khan over the recent incidents inside the house. He tells her, “Ek taraf hote hain pati, patni aur woh, kya wo sahi hain? Tu uska diaper change karti hain? Tu apne maa ke pet se hi paida huya hain na aur kahi aur se? Ek taraf aap ye bol rahe ho dusre taraf bol rahe ho aap aapne do bachhon ko chhod ke aaye ho.”

(On one side, there's husband, wife, and someone else, is this right? Have you changed his diaper? You were born out of your mother's womb or from somewhere else? You say this, and on the other hand, you also say that you have left your two kids outside.)

Sara replies, “Aap shayad wo video dekhe honge aur… (You must have seen that video....)”

Rohit Shetty says, "Wahi dikhaya jaa raha hain jo ho raha hain. Aap bohot galat dikh rahe ho." (Whatever is happening is being shown outside. You look very wrong.)

Watch the promo here:

Sara's promo is uploaded with the caption, "Rohit ne kiye Sara ke saamne issues place, kya kar paayegi woh apne aap ko defend? Dekhiye #BiggBoss18 Weekend Ka Vaar, Friday raat 10 baje aur Saturday raat 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

(Rohit raised issues in front of Sara; will she be able to defend herself? Watch #BiggBoss18 Weekend Ka Vaar, Friday night at 10 PM and Saturday night at 9:30 PM, only on #Colors and @officialjiocinema.)

Bigg Boss 18 airs at 9:30 PM for Weekend Ka Vaar.

