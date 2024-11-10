Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Why did Ravi Kishan tell Kashish Kapoor 'Japan se order karke koi robot hi aa sakta hai;' WATCH to find out

Bigg Boss 18 has witnessed the entry of two wildcard contestants, Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Rathee. In one of the episodes, the former admitted to having a crush on Avinash Mishra's body and biceps. Talking to Shilpa Shirodkar, the Splitsvilla fame expressed how captivated she was by his physique, saying that she couldn’t help but watch him intently while he was working out.

Now, in a recent promo, Kashish Kapoor reveals the qualities she has been looking for in a boy for an ideal partner. The promo clip starts with Ravi Kishan entering the scene to host the Sunday special segment for the housemates and makes everyone groove. Then, the actor starts interacting with Kashish Kapoor in Bhojpuri, asking about her well-being.

Further, Ravi teases her, asking, "Bihar ke beti. Kaa pesh kari raua khaatir? Chai pesh kari, snacks pesh kari ki snacks ke saath six packs pesh kari? (What should I offer you? Should I get you some tea snacks or some six-packs?)." Upon hearing his statement, other housemates, especially Shilpa, burst into laughter.

The Singham Again actor further quizzes Kapoor about her 'piya.' Replying to the same, she explains, "Koi bhi nahi hai (There's nobody)." After Ravi insists, she shares the checklist of her ideal partner, Kashish mentions, "Lamba hona chahiye. Shoulders aur biceps achhe hone chahiye. Tameezdaar hona chahiye, bahut loving hona chahiye aur mere nakhre uthane wala hona chahiye."

"(He should be tall. Should have good shoulders and biceps. Should be well behaved, very loving, and should be able to tolerate my tantrums)." Hearing her expectations, Sara Arfeen Khan mentions that such a man is impossible to find. Meanwhile, Kishan quips, "Japan se order karke koi robot hi aa sakta hai (Now we will have to order a robot from Japan)."

For the unversed, Kashish Kapoor called Avinash Mishra 'snack.' So, Shilpa told, “Toh kal se phir tumhara subha ka poha bandh (Then, you won't get your breakfast from tomorrow)." Agreeing to Shilpa, Kashish laughed and said, "Bilkul, iska ek ghante ka dose mil jaye bas (Of course. I just require his dose for an hour)."

