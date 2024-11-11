Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Vivian Dsena and Digvijay Rathee get into spat over coffee; Splitsvilla X5 fame warns actor ‘Mujhe mat bataya kar…’

Bigg Boss 18 is getting dramatic with each passing episode. In the upcoming episode, Vivian Dsena and other housemates will be seen at loggerheads while discussing ration. According to what happened inside the house, Bigg Boss has not provided tea or coffee to the housemates but Vivian wants his coffee by sacrificing a few of the ration items. But Karan Veer Mehra, Kashish Kapoor and other contenders confront him for his decision.

The promo clip opens up with Vivian Dsena announcing, “Meri coffee teen hafte se nahi aayi hai (My coffee hasn't come from the last three weeks).” Listening to him, Karan Veer Mehra says, “Teen hafte se nahi hai na coffee, ek hafta aur sahi (If there has been no coffee for him for the last 3 weeks, one more week is fine).”

However, despite resistance from the housemates, the Sirf Tum actor strongly announces that he wants his coffee. Meanwhile Digvijay Rathee comments, “Coffee ke bina mar jaoge kya (Will you die without the coffee?).” So, Dsena asks him not to intervene and speak to him.

His comment irks Rathee and the Splitsvilla fame warns him, “Mujhe mat bataya kar kab bolu (You don't have to tell what I should say and what not).” Then Dsena loses his calm and asks about the person because of whom coffee was not included in the ration. Kashish Kapoor admits to it and says, “I don't care. Rote raho (Keep crying about it).”

Advertisement

The caption of the promo reads, “Vivian ki coffee ya ghar ka ration, which side are you on? Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

Take a look at the promo here:

For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss has announced that housemates can have tea or coffee in the ration, but they will have to sacrifice five food items for it. As of now, housemates are not willing to give up on the ration and basic food.

Keep reading this space for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18, Nov 10 Written Update: ‘Teri fatt rahi kyunki tujhe bola gaya tere saath wali…' Avinash Mishra mocks Digvijay Rathee; DEETS