Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand Finale: Karan Veer Mehra LIFTS trophy, emerges as winner

The grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 took place today on September 29 and Karan Veer Mehra has emerged as the winner. Yes! You read that right. The actor gave a tough fight to Gashmeer Mahijani, Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, and Krishna Shroff, to take home the coveted prize. Gashmeer Mahajani stood 3rd while Krishna Shroff stood 2nd in the adventure based stunt reality show.

Karan Veer Mehra's journey in Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 was filled with an array of challenges. It was not an easy task for him to grab the ticket to the finale which was an important moment in the competition. Due to the same, the actor could secure his spot safely for the finale week. The stunts required him to stretch his limits, showcasing his determination and resilience throughout the journey.

On the episode aired on September 15, 2024, a fierce competition unfolded between Abhishek Kumar and Karanveer Mehra. Their challenge involved striking targets while seated in a manual car tethered to a speeding vehicle. The star of Ragini MMS 2 set an impressive record by successfully hitting 16 targets without colliding with any drums. His outstanding performance secured him a definitive victory and earned him a Ticket to the Finale.

Abhishek on the other hand had managed to hit only 13 targets and had also clashed two drums. Shalin Bhanot had predicted Abhishek's victory, however the rest of the contestants had rooted for Karan.

Advertisement

Talking more of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, the show went on air during the last week of July 2024 and received a lot of positive feedback from its audiences. Karan Veer Mehra was one of the first contestants who became the finalists and bagged the ticket to the finale. The actor defeated Gashmeer Mahajani, Krishna Shroff, Shalin Bhanot and Abhishek Kumar to become the winner.

One of the actor's most unforgettable stunts involved him playfully blowing a flying kiss to all while performing like an action hero. He was perched atop a bull statue when he unexpectedly tumbled into the water. The highlight of the moment came when he dramatically unzipped his jacket and sent a flying kiss to all the contestants.

Team Pinkvilla wishes Karan Veer Mehra the heartiest congratulations for winning Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 PROMO: Karan Wahi reveals Karan Veer Mehra's BIG SECRET and it has a Salman Khan connection