Bigg Boss 18 PROMO Twitter Reaction: Netizens are elated to have OG Salman Khan back as they fall for his charisma

Bigg Boss 18 is just a few days away. Even before the official announcement, the fans were already jumping with excitement. Ever since Bigg Boss OTT 3 wrapped up, numerous reports regarding BB 18 surfaced on social media and took over the internet. On September 23, the makers dropped a new promo clip, giving major blockbuster feels. Since it teases mysterious twists and promises a futuristic theme, netizens are looking forward to it. Let us take a look at their reactions to the promo.

Praising Salman Khan's hosting and his charismatic personality, one of the X (formerly known as Twitter) users wrote, "The one and only #SalmanKhan is back with #BigBoss18 This man never fails to entertain and I'm ready for another season of drama, fights, and of course, Salman's iconic hosting skills!"

Another user wrote how Bigg Boss 18 must have renowned celebrities from the industry as the contestants and not social media faces. The tweet read, "#BiggBoss18 is starting on 6th Oct I'm hoping this season will not have any youtubers,social media influencers or internet sensations Only people's from the entertainment industry."

Expressing delight over the Tiger 3 actor's comeback as the Bigg Boss host, a netizen reacted saying, "Finally Ess Bar #BiggBoss18 Ko OG #SalmanKhan Host Kar Rahe Hai Abb Asli Maja Aayga."

Take a look at some other tweets here:

In the newly shared promo of Bigg Boss 18, Salman Khan emphasizes how the show is gearing up to give the audience a glimpse of the contestants' future. So, it seems that the participants will engage themselves in challenges to race against time. The new season is all set to premiere on October 6 at 9 PM on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.

As of now, a few names are said to be confirmed, and the list includes Karan Veer Mehra, Nia Sharma, Chaahat Pandey, Shehzada Dhami, Nyrra Banerji, and Avinash Mishra. On the other hand, reportedly, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karam Rajpal, Zaan Khan, and others are in the final stage of negotiations. More details related to Bigg Boss 18 will be released in the coming days.

