Bigg Boss 18 vs Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Salman Khan and Vijay Sethupathi’s reality show to premiere on same day

Bigg Boss fans have all the reasons to rejoice as Bigg Boss 18 premiere date is coming closer. There’s also another surprise around the corner for BB loyalists as season 8 of Bigg Boss Tamil is also premiering on that day. Yes, you read that right. Viewers will see the clash of two of the biggest reality shows on television.

Bigg Boss 18 will premiere on October 6 at 9 PM on both Colors TV and JioCinema. With the first promo already out, fans are excited to see the drama unfold on their screens. One of the most favorite hosts Salman Khan will also be back on the screen with the controversial reality show.

Check out the latest promo of Bigg Boss 18 below:

Now, another show which has garnered a loyal fanbase over the years is Bigg Boss Tamil. And with the latest promo, the date of the launch of the upcoming season has been announced. Bigg Boss Tamil 8 is also preparing to launch on television on October 6 on Star Vijay TV. This show will be led by another superstar, Vijay Sethupathi.

Check out the latest promo of Bigg Boss Tamil 8 below:

On September 11, Vijay Television’s official Instagram handle dropped the teaser that confirmed the South superstar as the host. Fans of Sethupathi are excited to see the actor stepping into the shoes of the host. For the unversed, Kamal Haasan hosted the previous seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil.

On the other hand, talking about Bigg Boss 18, social media has been abuzz since the show’s premiere date and time have been announced. Many speculated contestant names have come up, but the confirmed contestants include television actors like Karan Veer Mehra, Shehzada Dhami, Nyrraa Banerji, Chaahat Pandey and Avinash Mishra. The theme for the season is Time Ka Taandav.

Well, it will interesting to see which reality show viewers will choose between Bigg Boss 18 and Bigg Boss Tamil 8.

