Bigg Boss 18: Did Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rishabh Jaiswal reject Salman Khan's show offer despite hefty fees?

Only a few days to go until we again see superstar Salman Khan on our television screens, taking the baton to host the controversial show, Bigg Boss Season 18. As the makers gear up for the launch of the upcoming season, several celebrities, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rishabh Jaiswal, have also been reportedly approached for the same.

According to an Etimes TV report, Rishabh Jaiswal, who is currently seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was approached to participate in Bigg Boss Season 18. Not only this, Rishabh was offered a hefty fee to be a part of Salman Khan's show. However, despite getting a good deal, Rishabh decided to let go of Bigg Boss 18 and declined the proposal. He chose to continue to be a part of Rajan Shahi's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

As Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to perform well on-screen, Rishabh's decision was reportedly influenced by it. While fans were eagerly waiting to see him in Bigg Boss 18, Rishabh chose to entertain fans with his on-screen character.

For the uninformed, this is not the first time when Rishabh was given an offer to participate in Bigg Boss. During Bigg Boss Season 17, Rishabh was offered the show; however, at that time, the actor also had Anupamaa's offer in hand.

Advertisement

When Pinkvilla had contacted us to know about his upcoming project back then, Rishabh had informed us, "Well, yes, I am in talks to return to Anupamaa." When asked about Bigg Boss 18, Rishabh added, "I'd rather choose to return to Anupamaa."

Workwise, Rishabh Jaiswal has been a part of several shows, including MTV Splitsvilla 14. He even auditioned for Roadies 19. Rishabh rose to fame after playing a pivotal role in the hit show Anupamaa. He was seen playing the role of Nishi Saxena's on-screen husband. Currently, he is a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Speaking about Bigg Boss Season 18, the Salman Khan-led show will hit our screens starting from October 6.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: When and where to watch Salman Khan’s show? Premiere date, time, and everything you need to know