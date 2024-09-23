Bigg Boss 18: When and where to watch Salman Khan’s show? Premiere date, time, and everything you need to know

The wait is almost over for Bigg Boss fans! Over the years, Bigg Boss has evolved from being just a reality TV show to a nationwide sensation, known for its explosive drama, intense rivalries, and star-studded appearances. Whether it’s the fiery clashes between housemates or Salman Khan's class on Weekend Ka Vaar, Bigg Boss never fails to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. And now, after months of speculation and anticipation, viewers can mark their calendars for Sunday, October 6, 2024, when Bigg Boss 18 will premiere.

Let's find out when and where to watch Bigg Boss 18, along with every other latest detail you need to know about the show.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 18?

The 18th season of India's most-watched reality show is all set to hit your screens on Sunday, October 6, 2024, at 9 PM. The first promo released on September 22 announced the date and time of Salman Khan-hosted show. Whether you're planning to watch it on your television or stream it online, the show will air on Colors TV and will also be available for streaming on JioCinema, making it easily accessible for viewers across the country.

Check out the first promo of Bigg Boss 18 below:

What to expect from Bigg Boss 18?

Returning as the iconic host, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will once again lead the season with his unique charisma and sharp commentary. This season introduces an intriguing twist with the theme, 'Time Ka Taandav'. The first promo, recently unveiled, gives viewers a glimpse of the new theme, where Salman Khan teases how the element of time will alter the dynamics within the house. The tagline, "Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaayega!" sets the tone for what seems like a season packed with unpredictability, power shifts, and intense confrontations.

The promo concluded with Salman Khan saying, "Is baar Bigg Boss dekhenge ghar walo ka future, tooh kaun badlega apni written kismaat? Dekho, aab hoga time ka tandaav." Reportedly, viewers can expect to see a few contestants from previous seasons inside the house as well.

Viewers are excited to watch the Dabangg actor on television screens every weekend. He has been hosting the popular reality show, an adaptation of the American show Big Brother, ever since Bigg Boss 4 in 2010. He also hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 on JioCinema, while the inaugural season was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and the latest season by Anil Kapoor.

Contestants of Bigg Boss 18

There are a lot of speculated names doing the rounds on the internet whom we might see inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. So far, the confirmed contestants include television actors like Karan Veer Mehra, Shehzada Dhami, Nyrraa Banerji, Chaahat Pandey and Avinash Mishra.

Other speculated contestant names include Nia Sharma, Dalljiet Kaur, Shoaib Ibrahim, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Sameera Reddy, Maxxtern, Purav Jha, Pooja Sharma, Thugesh, Dolly Chaiwala, Sheezan Khan, Deepika Arya, Nusrat Jahan, Alice Kaushik, Harsh Beniwal, Karan Patel, Isha Koppikar, and Surbhi Jyoti. More information about other contestants' participation is still awaited.

With time playing a pivotal role, expect shocking twists and turns that will push housemates to their limits. As always, there will be rivalries, alliances, heartbreaks, and laughter. But this time, the ticking clock inside the Bigg Boss house will add a thrilling layer of suspense. So, don't miss the drama! Tune in on October 6, 2024, to witness the drama unfold!

