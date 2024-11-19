Bigg Boss 18, Nov 18: Shilpa Shirodkar nominates Karan Veer Mehra, disappointing him; latter says 'Fir ek bete ko bachane ke liye dusre ki...'

Bigg Boss 18, November 18. Today's episode was all about nominations and the ugly spat involving Rajat Dalal and Shilpa Shirodkar. However, nominations seemed more dramatic as Shilpa nominated Karan, leaving everyone surprised. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner seemed disappointed with her decision and mentioned that she did so to save Vivian Dsena.

However, the actress constantly tried to explain that she had her own reasons for nominating him, and it was not about the Madhubala actor.

The nomination task had housemates feeding Rajat Dalal, the current Time God, and receiving the power to nominate the contestants. So, when Shilpa got to nominate five contenders, she chose Digvijay first and elaborated on how he doesn't spend time with her. Further, she nominated Chaahat Pandey, Kashish Kapoor, and Sara Arfeen Khan.

However, when she wrote her name on Mehra's wrist, everyone seemed delighted, but the actor had a straight face. Stating the reason behind her decision, Shirodkar remarked that Karan did not support her in the Time God task. Later, when she went to Vivian Dsena, she took a while to think and changed her mind about not nominating him.

Further, when the Pavitra Rishta actor got to nominate housemates, he confronted Shilpa for her decision. He told her, "Fir ek bete ko bachane ke liye dusre ki bali chadha di (Again you sacrificed me to save your other son)." Karan meant to say that Shilpa saved Vivian from nomination, repeating the history when she chose Dsena over him in the Time God task.

Advertisement

Karan Veer added, "Fir wahi kiya na aapne jo bole jaa raha hun starting se. Aur bura laga tha mujhe jab Time God nahi bana tha main aur har baar bura lag raha hai iss cheez pe (Again, you did the same thing that I am saying from the beginning. And I felt bad when I did not become the Time God, and I feel bad every time about this thing)."

However, when Shilpa asked him to nominate her in return, he remarked, "Kuchh toh fark hona chahiye aap mein aur mere mein (There should be a difference between you and me)." He went on to nominate Vivian Dsena, Alice Kaushik, and Tajinder Singh Bagga.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Who are the new wildcard entrants Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra and Aditi Mistry? Find Out