Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra confesses having feelings for Chum Darang, saying, 'I like her a lot'; here's how she reacts

Bigg Boss 18 weekend ka vaar episode led by Salman Khan kept audiences engaged for several reasons. However, one unmissable moment from the latest episode of the show was when Karan Veer Mehra confessed to having feelings for Chum Darang. It was also seen that Chum also admitted having feelings for Karan.

Salman Khan assigned a task to the Bigg Boss 18 contestants. In the task, the contestants were supposed to read statements about them that were said by the other housemates and guess who must have said this. Karan Veer read a statement where someone called him 'non-deserving' for Chum. He accused Shrutika of saying this and his assumption turned right.

After guessing the answer right, the accused had to drink a bitter shot of juice. While having the drink, Shrutika teased Karan Veer again and asked him whether he really loved Chum. Karan Veer Mehra then admitted, "Sabse love karta hu, Chum se thoda zyada karta hu (I love everyone but I love Chum a bit more)."

Later, while talking to Shilpa Shirodkar and Chum Darang, Karan Veer confessed his feelings again. Shilpa asked them the reason for their hesitation and questioned whether it is because of the show. Karan Veer said, "Of course we might like each other, if we meet outside, we will chill."

Shilpa reminded Karan Veer how he opened up about his honest thoughts about Chum during the task. Karan Veer then asked Chum why is she not considering his feelings for her seriously. She bursts out in laughter after hearing this and asks him, "Why is he nervous?" Chum also admits being nervous.

Talking to Shilpa, Karan Veer shared, "She (Chum) also likes me a lot." Shilpa mentioned how Chum's feelings are also visible. Chum said that she likes everyone. Shilpa advised Chum to not "shut the doors" just because they are in a show.

Karan Veer again expressed, "I like her (Chum) a lot. And she also likes me, I know." Shilpa agreed with Karan Veer's statement. Reacting to Karan Veer's statement, Chum Darang said "yes" and accepted her feelings for Karan Veer.

The actor then mentioned that he realised his feelings for Chum when Salman informed them about fans shipping their name.

