Bigg Boss 18, Written Update, November 12: Vivian Dsena says ‘Boyfriend na hone ka frustration nikal rahi hai’ about Chaahat Pandey as she hits him

Bigg Boss 18 is entertaining viewers with non-stop drama, arguments, fights, and interesting tasks. In the recent episode (November 12), contestants took part in a fun task. The housemates were divided into couples. The boys and girls were put into separate rooms enacting a hostel and those who didn't have a partner; Chaahat Pandey and Kashish Kapoor were the wardens. They had to ensure the boys and girls didn't break the rules and it was up to them to decide who would attend the pyjama party.

During the tasks, Kashish Kapoor and Chaahat Pandey had batons in hand, and they hit the contestants who tried to sneak into the girls' hostel and break the rules. Vivian Dsena went into the girls' hostel to meet his partner, Eisha Singh. He sneaked out from the corner and Chaahat hit him.

As the latter hit him, the Madhubala actor said, "Boyfriend na hone ka frustration nikal rahi hai (She is taking out her frustration for not having a boyfriend)," and laughed.

Many of the contestants, including Digvijay Singh Rathee, Rajat Dalal, and others complained that Chaaht hit them too hard. In the first round, Chaahat disqualified Vivian and Eisha. After coming out, he said that at first Chaahat hit him at the back of his head, and then targeted his back. Hearing this, Avinash Mishra, who worked with Chaahat in a serial stated, "Do saal kaam kiya hain, level kitna low ho sakta hain pata hain. (I have worked with her for two years, so I know how low she can stoop.)"

Chaahat and Kashish decided to let Rajat Dalal and Shilpa Shirodkar win the task. As a result, they will race to become the next time god. For the unversed, Vivian was the previous Time God of the house and before him, it was evicted contestant Arfeen Khan who was the Time God.

