Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, November 16: Rajat Dalal warns housemates to stay away from Shilpa Shirodkar, ‘Jab panch logon ki baat ho rahi hain…’

Bigg Boss 18 contestants are grabbing headlines owing to the contestants' constant drama, argument, and banter. In tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan appeared after a break and gave the contestants a much-needed break. During one of the tasks, the nominated contestants had to warn their friends about one housemate and to everyone’s surprise Rajat Dalal took Shilpa Shirodkar’s name.

The Bollywood actress was shocked and Rajat Dalal explains that Shilpa Shirodkar tries to be good to everyone and never has an opinion of her own. He also shares that Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang and half of the housemates already support her and she is trying to win over the other half.

Hearing Rajat Dalal’s statement, actress Rashii Khanna who was with Vikrant Massey to promote their upcoming film The Sabarmati Report remarks, “Ise kehte hain parda fash! (This is how you reveal things).” On the other hand, Dalal’s statement upsets Shilpa Shirodkar.

After the celebrities leave, sitting with Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar discusses it. Rajat overhears them and asks if they are talking about him. He asks them to talk to him upfront and Karan asks him what doe she wants to know. This leads to an argument between Shilpa Shirodkar and Rajatt Dalal.

The actress tells the social media content creator, “Aap jinlog ke sath akele baithte ho, aap unke bhi nahi ho paye. Jinke saath aap baithte ho, aap unke saath bhi sahi nahi ho. Aapko lagta hain aap samne se bolte ho, lekin aap bolte hi nahi ho. Aap UK weather jayse ho, subah ek favorite hota hai, dopeher koi aur hain, shaam ko koi aur.

(The people you sit with alone, you couldn't truly belong to them either. The ones you sit with, you're not entirely fair with them either. You think you speak openly, but you don't actually say anything. You're like the UK weather- one favorite in the morning, someone else by afternoon, and entirely different by evening.)

Rajat Dalal hits back saying Shilpa Shirodkar never speaks her mind. He says, “Agar panch logon ki baat ho rahi hain, aap swad achhe lete ho, khud ke samay mirchi lag jati. Sath wale ke barein mein bhi bolte dekha hain aapko. Politician! (When it's about five people, you enjoy the conversation, but when it's about you, it stings like chilli. I've even seen you talk about the person sitting next to you. Politician!

