Bigg Boss 18: PM Narendra Modi's former security personnel and ex-Indian spy Lucky Bisht TURNS DOWN offer; 'Our lives are often shrouded in secrecy'

Bigg Boss 18 is the talk of the town owing to its dramatic narrative and endless fights among the contestants. The Salman Khan-hosted show has already welcomed two wild card contestants, and meanwhile, an unexpected name showed up who eventually turned down the offer after makers approached him. We are talking about none other than former RAW agent and sniper PM Narendra Modi's ex-security officer Lucky Bisht.

Lucky was reportedly approached by the Bigg Boss 18 makers, but he declined the lucrative opportunity to appear on the controversial reality show. The former RAW agent rose to fame, and his valor tales went viral on social media. In one of his official statements, he said, "As a RAW agent, our lives are often shrouded in secrecy and mystery, and very few people ever know the true details of who we are."

Bisht added, "We’re trained to never reveal our identity or personal lives, and I’ve adhered to that. It’s a choice I made, and I’m glad that people are understanding and supportive of it."

Take a look at one of his posts here:

Interestingly, Bisht revealed that he engaged in several discussions with the Bigg Boss 18 makers as well as his own advisors., but the latter advised him against participating in the reality show.

Talking about Lucky Bisht, he is a well-known Indian sniper and RAW agent. For the unversed, Bisht was awarded the title of India's Best National Security Guard commando in 2009. He served as a security officer for Narendra Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Furthermore, Bisht was entrusted with the critical responsibility of being part of the security detail for US President Barack Obama during his historic visit to India in 2010. Besides all this, he has been a persona bodyguard for many other politicians such as LK Advani, Rajnath Singh, and others.

