Bigg Boss 18 Premiere Date OUT: Salman Khan is here to remind why he's the OG; promo gives mega blockbuster feels

Salman Khan as Bigg Boss 18's host is probably the best thing happening for his fans right now. After a captivating teaser featuring the actor's voiceover, the makers have now dropped a new promo. And the clip proves why the Dabangg star is irreplaceable! It teases some intriguing and mysterious twists in this season. The promo suggests a surprising change as Bigg Boss introduces its all-seeing eye, looking into the future with a theme that is expected to set the bar high and change the norms of reality television.

Flaunting his charismatic and dashing personality, Salman Khan emphasizes how the show is gearing up to give the audience a glimpse of the contestants' future. The one-minute video opens with the actor saying, "Yeh aankh dekhti bhi thi aur dikhaati bhi par sirf aaj ka haal. Ab khulegi ek aisi aankh likha jaayega itihaas ka pal. Dekhegi yeh aane wala kal (This eye used to see and show but only today's situation. Now such an eye will open that a moment of history will be written. It will see the future)."

Unlike other teasers, this newly released promo is heavy on VFX and promises to take the audience on an electrifying journey. The upcoming Bigg Boss season will involve challenges requiring contestants to race against time. Bigg Boss will closely monitor their actions and behaviors. Additionally, the video teaser showcases the extensive network of surveillance cameras that will be used to observe and track every move made by the participants throughout the game.

In the caption, the makers revealed the premiere date, "Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaayega! Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Grand Premier 6 October raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors aur @JioCinema par," read the caption.

As per the media reports, the confirmed names for Bigg Boss 18 are Nia Sharma, Karan Veer Mehra, Shehzada Dhami, Nyrra Banerji, Chaahat Pandey, and Avinash Mishra. Further, popular names such as Dalljiet Kaur, Shoaib Ibrahim, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Sameera Reddy, Sheezan Khan, Deepika Arya, Nusrat Jahan, Alice Kaushik, Karan Patel, Isha Koppikar, and Rithvik Dhanjani are rumored to have been approached for Bigg Boss 18.

