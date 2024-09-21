Bigg Boss 18 teaser release, Elvish Yadav receives death threats, Madalsa Sharma's exit from Anupamaa and more: Top TV news of the week

This week (Sept 15 to Sept 21) witnessed numerous headline-making moments. While the trouble in paradise for Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel has been a constant controversy for the last few months, Bigg Boss 18's teaser has amplified the buzz. The other crucial moments include Shraddha Arya and Sana Sayyad's pregnancy announcement, The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2's premiere, and much more. So, let us take a quick look at the top TV news of the week.

1. Elvish Yadav receives death threats

According to reports, Elvish Yadav received death threats from the crowd members during a cricket match against Munawar Faruqui in Delhi. Both personalities are captains of their respective teams in ECL 2024, and their teams clashed at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. A few videos from the match went viral on social media, wherein the officials were seen until the venue to prevent any escalation.

2. Bigg Boss 18's first teaser

Ever since Salman Khan was spotted for the shooting of Bigg Boss 18's promo, the audience has been quite excited. On September 16, the makers released the first teaser of the show, and the 10-second clip featured Salman Khan's voice-over. We can hear him saying, "Bigg Boss dekhenge gharwaloon ka future. Ab hoga time ka taandav (Bigg Boss will see the future of the housemates. Now, time will play a crucial part for contestants)." This time, the theme is Time Ka Taandav.

3. Shraddha Arya's pregnancy announcement

On September 15, Shraddha Arya took to two social media and shared a beautiful pregnancy announcement video confirming the rumors that she was expecting a baby. The clip featured the actress and her husband, Rahul Nagal, dancing at a beach, and we can clearly notice Arya's baby bump. In the caption, she expressed, "We Are Expecting A Little Miracle!!!"

4. Abdu Rozik calls off marriage with his fiancee

Nearly five months after getting engaged to his fiancee, Amira, Abdu Rozik called off marriage due to cultural differences. The social media sensation said that the relationship meant so much to him, but the current circumstances led him to make such a decision, and it wasn't easy for him. The Big Boss 16 fame added that as his relationship with Amira developed, the duo came across a few cultural differences, so they decided not to get married.

5. Madalsa Sharma bids adieu to Anupamaa

After a few media reports confirmed Madalsa Sharma's departure from Anupamaa, she posted a compilation video of her character, Kavya, from the show. In the caption, she poured all her emotions and wrote, "I’ve cherished every moment of Kavya’s journey, and I’m deeply grateful for all the love and support you all have given me." The actress also expressed gratitude and mentioned exploring new opportunities.

6. Sana Sayyad's pregnancy announcement

Known for playing Palki in Kundali Bhagya, Sana Sayyad was reported to be welcoming a new member of her family, and the rumors were persistent for a while. This week, the actress shared heartwarming pictures from her maternity shoot flaunting her baby bump. Sharing the photos, she mentioned, 'There’s nothing like a brand new pair of GENES !!! our little miracle is on the way.'

7. Dalljiet Kaur blasts Nikhil Patel and his alleged girlfriend

Taking to her Instagram stories, Dalljiet Kaur shared a story of Nikhil drinking coffee. However, it was a new gold ring on his ring finger that agitated the actress. Going by the post, it seemed like Nikhil has gotten engaged to his alleged partner, Safeena Nazar. The Bigg Boss 13 fame expressed, "Congrats SN, you must applaud the audacity to splash it again on social media. Well done, both of you. Already wearing a ring again, Nikhil. Well done.”

She also referred to him and 'SN' as 'attention seekers.' In one of the notes, the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress explained that Nikhil Patel could tarnish everyone's reputation to gain fame.

8. Mahhi Vij trolled for sharing a video of caring for her ailing father

Mahhi Vij posted a clip on social media, giving us a glimpse into her role as a caretaker for her ailing father. She stated how the last ten days have been the toughest days of her life. While her industry friends showered her with love, the Laagi Tujhse Lagan actress was criticized for the same. Slamming trolls, Voij wrote, "To all those, my father was the one who wanted me to post this for nerds who leave dr parents... to all those written negative comments, god bless u Al may u get some positivity in everything u see."

9. The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2's premiere

Promising a bigger dose of laughter, celebrity appearances, and hilarious gags, The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix starting September 21, 2024, at 8 PM. The show will air a new episode every Saturday. The opening episode will feature Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Vasan Bala, and Karan Johar as they promote their upcoming film, Jigra. Hosted by Kapil Sharma, the comedy talk show will feature Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh.

