Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Gunratna Sadavarte protests against BB to free Hema Sharma and Tajinder Bagga from jail; ‘Anshan karna democratic right hai’

Bigg Boss 18 has already begun making headlines due to the contestants' dynamics with each other. Hema Sharma and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga are currently in jail, and one of the housemates who is especially desperate to get them out is none other than Gunaratna Sadavarte. As per the new promo released by the channel, the renowned advocate slips into a revolutionary mode, protesting against Bigg Boss and demanding to release Hema and Tajinder.

Sadavarte also mentions going on a hunger strike as part of his democratic rights. The promo begins with Gunratna asking the master of the house to open the jail and let Hem Sharma-Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga normally live with the other housemates. The other contestants are surprised by his antics. Meanwhile, Arfeen Khan comments, "Yeh game hai, democracy nahi hai" (This is a game, not a democracy). A furious Gunaratna retorts, "Anshan karna democratic right hai" (Going on a hunger strike is a democratic right).

Based on the promo, it seems like Arfeen advises the advocate on something, to which the latter responds sharply, "I don't want any decision from you." Eventually, the two get into a fight. Tension escalates as both Arfeen and Gunratna lose their temper. The caption of the promo reads, "Gunratan bane Hema aur Bagga ke vakeel, unki jail ki punishment khatam ho aisi ki appeal! Kya Bigg Boss karenge unke saza ko repeal?" (Gunratna becomes the advocate for Hema and Bagga, appealing to end their jail punishment! Will Bigg Boss repeal their sentence?)

Take a look at the promo here:

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, which aired on October 10, Karan Veer Mehra, Eisha Singh, and Avinash Mishra were given the special power to decide who would accompany Chaahat Pandey inside the jail if Tajinder Bagga and Hema Sharma were released. The trio agreed on Gunratna, but the lawyer lost his temper.

He refused to go to jail, despite his co-contestants assuring him that it was part of a task, not a punishment. Gunratna firmly stood by his stance, saying, "Main abhi quit kar dunga, par jail main nahin jaaunga" (I will quit, but I won’t go to jail). In the end, Bigg Boss announced that Tajinder Singh Bagga and Hema Sharma would remain in jail.

