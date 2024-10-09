Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Karan Veer Mehra hits back at Gunratna Sadavarte after latter denies knowing his name; says 'Bajata hun danke ki chot'

The coming episode of Bigg Boss 18 will feature the first nomination of the season. As per the promo release by the channel, a few contestants will be seen locking horns as they nominate each other. While Chaahat Pandey will be seen calling out Vivian Dsena's attitude issues, Karan Veer Mehra and Gunratna Sadavarte will be at loggerheads.

Explaining why he feels that the lawyer should be nominated, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner says that Gunratna isn't in the game. Karan Veer Mehra explains, "Game mein woh hai nahi. Jyadatar lete rehte hain, soye rehte hain (He is not in the game. Most of the time, he is lying on the bed or sleeping)." After a while, the advocate hits back at the actor, saying, "Kya naam hai inka. Karan Veer naam hai. Main jaanta nahi kyunki mai dekhta nahi hun isiliye (What is his name? Yeah, his name is Karan Veer. I don't know because I don't watch him)."

That argument takes another turn when Karan gives Gunratna a reality check, explaining that no one in the house knew the latter's name. Eventually, the advocate loses his cool and starts shouting. He keeps on repeating that he is clueless about Mehra's name and remarks, "Nahi malum hai na. Danke ki chot pe bol rahe hain (I don't know. I stand by what I mean)." The Pavitra Rishta actor retorts, "Abhi bajata hun danke ki chot (Now, I'll show who I am)."

The caption of the promo reads, "Season ke pehle nomination task mein hua taandav. Kya isse bigad jaayenge ghar ke halaat?"

So far, numerous arguments have already hit the headlines. Be it Rajat Dalal's warning to Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga or Sara Arfeen Khan calling Chaahat Pandey 'thankless' and asking her to stop her ‘daily soap drama’ inside the house, Bigg Boss 18 has begun delivering entertaining content to the audience.

In the last episode (October 7), Shilpa Shirodkar opened up about battling depression, Hema Sharma and Tajinder Bagga were given the power to control ration supply, and Vivian got into a dispute with Chaahat over bedroom arrangements.

