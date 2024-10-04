Bigg Boss 18: Anirudh Acharya gets clicked on sets of Salman Khan's show; see PICS

The buzz about Bigg Boss 18 is all over the internet. The 18th season, hosted by Salman Khan, has left many on the edge of their seats as a lineup of interesting contestants is expected to be a part of this controversial series. Pinkvilla believes in providing our readers with the latest and up-to-date information. We recently published the first few images of Salman Khan from the sets of Bigg Boss 18. Now, Anirudh Acharya has also been clicked on the sets.

Anirudh Acharya, also known as Anirudhacharya ji Maharaj, has been captured by the paparazzi on the sets of Bigg Boss 18. Known to be an internet sensation, the famous social media personality will probably be seen on the grand premiere episode of Bigg Boss 18 alongside Salman Khan. While more details on this are yet to be disclosed, these pictures will surely leave fans excited.

PICS of Anirudh Acharya from Bigg Boss 18 sets:

Anirudh Acharya is famous for giving life advice. It seems that on Bigg Boss 18's grand premiere episode, he might give advice to the contestants or predict their stint in the game. However, nothing of this is confirmed. Fans can tune in to the first episode of the show to know more about Anirudh Acharya's presence on Bigg Boss 18 sets.

Apart from this, Salman Khan was also spotted today (October 4) on the Bigg Boss 18 sets. Handsome as always, the superstar made hearts skip a beat as he made a dashing entry in an all-black look. This season introduces an intriguing twist with the theme, 'Time Ka Taandav'. Intensity, unpredictable twists, and a lot more can be expected from the show.

Speaking about the rumored contestants, several names such as Shoaib Ibrahim, Shehzada Dhami, Avinash Mishra, Alice Kaushik, and a few others are speculated to be a part of Bigg Boss 18.

Popular diva Nia Sharma is a confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 18. Her fans are quite excited to see her inside the house of the controversial reality show.

The 18th season of India's most-watched reality show is all set to hit your screens on Sunday, October 6, 2024, at 9 PM on Colors TV. The episodes will be available to watch anytime on Jio Cinema.

