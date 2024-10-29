Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: New nominations twist makes Karan Veer Mehra, Chaahat Pandey and others scream

Bigg Boss 18 continues to introduce new shocking twists. This week’s nomination will be one of a kind as the contestants will be subjected to shocks in Khatron Ke Khiladi style. The latest promo reveals this and shows contestants screaming in pain. Bigg Boss announces that the contestant who will get the maximum shocks will be nominated for elimination this week.

The Bigg Boss 18 promo clip begins with Bigg Boss announcing, “Dushman ka diya huya bar itna dard nahi deta jitna dard dost ke diye huye dhoke se milta hian. Kyunki wast aa gaye hain is hafte ke nominations ka. Aaj nominations ke baad kuch rishton ka waqt kam hone wala hain, jo naam sun kar aap sabhi shock hone wale hain.”

(The wounds given by an enemy don't hurt as much as the pain from a friend's betrayal. Because the time for this week’s nominations has arrived. After today’s nominations, some relationships will have their time cut short, and the names you’re about to hear will shock you all.)

Watch the Bigg Boss 18 promo:

Then the contestants wear the shock bands assigned to them. Then the promo shows Karan Veer Mehra, Eisha Singh, Chaahat Pandey, and Shrutika Arjun screaming as they receive shocks. A few contestants also take the names of the co-contestants they want to throw out of the house and explain why. Shrutika Arjun says Avinash Mishra doesn’t like to see anybody getting power. She also takes Shilpa Shirodkar’s name and says she might be two-faced as she tries to be good with everyone.

Eisha Singh nominates Chaahat Pandey and explains that she always makes everything about herself. Shilpa Shirodkar says Alice Kaushik is busy trying to solve Avinash’s problems and has no contribution to the house. Chaahat Pandey takes Eisha’s name and says, “Ghar ke koi bhi mudde mein wo apna opinion nahi rakkha. Wo sirf ek kaam karti hain, Avinash ki assistant banke aati hain. Uska ghar mein koi astitva nahi hain, mujhe lagta hain wo picnic banane aayi hain yaha pe.”

(She doesn't give her opinion on any issue in the house. She only does one thing: shows up as Avinash's assistant. She has no presence in the house; I feel like she’s here just for a picnic.)

The promo is uploaded with the caption, "Iss baar nomination task ke saath gharwaalon ki sunaai dengi cheekhein. Get ready for some shocks. Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

