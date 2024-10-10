Bigg Boss 18's Shilpa Shirodkar: From being labeled as 'jinx' to losing out on iconic Chaiya Chaiya song; here's all you need to know about her

Shilpa Shirodkar has captured a lot of attention with her appearance on Bigg Boss 18. After stepping away from acting for nearly ten years, this talented actress is ready to make a comeback and shine once again. Throughout the show, she frequently shares her insights and personal experiences with her fellow contestants. Here are some interesting facts about her that you might not know.

Shilpa Shirodkar was labeled a 'jinx' in the industry

Before bagging her big screen debut movie titled Bhrashtachar alongside Mithun Chakraborty, Shilpa Shirodkar lost two movies namely Souten Ki Beti and Jungle, and due to this, she was tagged as a 'jinx' by the industry. However, legendary actor Mithun intervened and recommended her to Ramesh Sippy and that's how Shirodkar bagged her first movie.

After her first movie, Shilpa starred in many movies alongside popular actors like Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, and Shah Rukh Khan.

Take a look at Shilpa Shirodkar's glimpse from the Bigg Boss 18 house:

Shilpa Shirodkar lost the iconic Chaiya Chaiya song

It will be shocking for many to know that Shirodkar was the first choice for the iconic song Chaiya Chaiya. In an interview with ETimes, Shilpa revealed that she lost Chaiya Chaiya to Malaika Arora because she was 'too fat'. Shilpa admitted that it was disheartening for her to accept the rejection due to her physique. However, she added that it's all part of her destiny. She shared it was her dream to work with Shah Rukh Khan, and it was fulfilled when they worked together in Gaja Gamini.

Shilpa Shirodkar, sister of popular actress Namrata Shirodkar and sister-in-law of Telgu superstar Mahesh Babu is making her presence felt in Bigg Boss 18 with her thoughts and personality.

Shirodkar is among the few women who acknowledge the sacrifices that a man makes for the woman he loves. She mentioned how her UK-based banker husband Apresh Ranjit has been extremely supportive of her throughout their relationship.

It will be exciting to see how Shilpa Shirodkar's journey in the Bigg Boss 18 house unfolds.

