Bigg Boss 18 written update October 8: Shehzada Dhami and Avinash Mishra lock horns; former says, 'aisi jagah pe soya, jahan...'

In today’s episode of Bigg Boss 18, the contestants were seen performing the ration task, wherein they had to stay awake and fill the hourglass with sand in pairs. However, when it was Avinash and Karanveer's turn, the Khatron ke Khiladi 14 winner was seen performing the task alone while Avinash was still asleep in a corner. Bigg Boss then annulled the ration task as it was to be performed in pairs; due to this, the housemates received less ration.

During a conversation, Shehzada was seen accusing Avinash that it was his fault, as he was asleep in a corner where no one could find him. To this, the Nath actor reacted and claimed it was not his fault, leading to an argument between the two. We also saw Karanveer and Arfeen Khan arguing over the same issue, wherein Arfeen asked KaranVeerr not to talk rubbish with him.

The ration task led to several spats between the housemates. Bigg Boss announced the concept of ‘Mayavi Jail,’ which allowed the prisoners to either get released from jail or have power over the ration. Tajinder Bagga and Hemlata Sharma, who are currently in jail, decided to continue and have the ration power, to which the housemates had varied reactions. The Viral Bhabhi said she would not give rations, claiming, ‘Mujhe kuch nahi mila accha ban ke, na ghar hai na bank balance.’

Eisha Singh, while talking to Gadharaj, said she feels Bigg Boss is biased towards Vivian Dsena, and she also deserves special treatment. Gunaratna Sadavarte was seen entertaining the audience with his personality and humor. The housemates requested that Tajinder and Hemlata give them sugar and other essentials. At the end of the episode, the Shakti actor and Chaahat Pandey were arguing over the bedroom arrangements





