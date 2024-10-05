Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere SPECIAL PROMO: Salman Khan to REVEAL finalists; 'Kya hoga contestants ka safar easy ya badhega ghar mein tension?

The highly anticipated Bigg Boss 18 will premiere soon. Salman Khan is returning to his hosting duties. Now, the makers have released a grand premiere special promo, which is all things exciting. But there's a twist this time as Salman reveals the finalists of the show.

The Bigg Boss 18 promo showcases Salman Khan standing with what looked like 2 finalists of the show. He was seen saying, "Time Ka Tandav. Grand premiere night. Shuruvat se hi hoga. Bigg Boss ne sabka future dekha. Finalist hoh aap." (From the start, Bigg Boss has seen everyone's future. You're the finalist.)

One of the finalists, what it looked like was heard saying, "Sir is this for real"? It seemed like it was the voice of Vivian Dsena who is one of the confirmed contestants on the show. The other female contestant was heard saying, "Mei maan lu kya (Should I agree)?" Fans in the comment section started speculating that the female participant was Nyra Banerjee.

The caption written by the makers read, "Grand premiere mein hi finalists bankar, kya hoga contestants ka safar easy ya badhega ghar mein tension Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Grand Premiere kal raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjio cinema par. The makers of the show have devised a unique theme for the season that is called Time Ka Taandav. The tagline of the same is, "Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaaeyga! (This time, chaos will strike the house as the wrath of time will reign in Bigg Boss).”

Advertisement

Fans can expect many things from Bigg Boss 18. The interesting promos have already created a rollercoaster ride of varied emotions. It looks like there will be a lot of drama, surprises in the show. The makers have already given the hint that there will be more twists than what viewers will expect in the show and it will be very unpredictable.

A new theme comes along with new tasks and a set of different responsibilities in the show. Who would be the captain? Who would sustain and be evicted? Stay tuned for tomorrow's grand premiere episode.



ALSO READ: From no gym to single bedroom's OG concept; here's what audiences can expect from Bigg Boss 18