Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Vivian Dsena and Shehzada Dhami get into a disagreement; former says, 'Success bahut jaldi sir pe aane lagi hai...'

Bigg Boss 18 has started, and eighteen contestants have entered the show to compete for the trophy. However, the first day in the controversial house seems to be more about bonding with others and finding their comfort zones. In a recently released promo, Vivian Dsena is seen sharing his expertise about acting with the other contestants. It seems like Shehzada Dhami took his words personally.

In the promo, Vivian Dsena talks about the current scenario where many actors are trying to make it big, but only a few manage to stay relevant for a long time. He mentions that there have been very few good actors who have managed to remain in the industry.

Shehzada took offense and asked Dsena if he was implying that actors these days aren't hardworking. Dsena replied, "Success bahut jaldi sir pe aane lagi hai. Sun, apne kaam pe dhyaan do, end result pe sochoge, kabhi successful nahi hoge. (People take success to their heads too quickly. Listen, focus on your work. If you keep thinking about the end result, you'll never be successful.)"

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 18 here:

Talking about Vivian Dsena in Bigg Boss 18, he revealed that he was offered the show for the past eight years and this is the ninth year when he finally accepted the offer. Bigg Boss made an exciting future prediction for Dsena and mentioned that he will be in the Top 2. It will be exciting to see if Dsena will be able to prove himself in the show or not.

Shehzada Dhami is also one of the promising contestants on the show. Dhami came to limelight when he was fired from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai overnight. Dhami revealed that he was humiliated by the producer of the show in front of 150 unit members.

