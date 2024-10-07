Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Chum Darang gets FURIOUS after Shehzada Dhami passes comment claiming she is not Indian

Within 24 hours of its premiere, Bigg Boss 18 house is on fire! While 18 contestants and a donkey are locked inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, drama and arguments unfold on the first day itself. Sparks exploded when Shehzada Dhami passed a comment suggesting that Chum Darang wasn’t Indian. Offended, Chum wasted no time making her anger known, and her fury set the house ablaze.

Colors TV dropped a new promo of Bigg Boss 18 on their official social media handle. In the promo, we can see Shehzada Dhami saying, "Mirchi lag rahi hai (It is spicy)." Chum asked, "Yeh chutney? (This chutney)" Shehzada replied, "Tumhare udhar ki hai na (It's from where you live)."

This comment left Chum Darang irritated, and she asked, "Tumhare udar ka hai matlab? (What do you mean by this?)" She then said, "I am Indian, I am offended."

Watch Chum Darang and Shehzada Dhami's fight here-

Shehzada then gets furious after Chum abuses him. He said, "Tum gaali kyu de rahe ho (Why are you abusing?)." He yelled, "You abused." Chum firmly denied abusing him. Shehzada claimed, "You abused. Tumhne victim card play karne ki koshish ki (You tried playing the victim card)." This brewing tension promises to ignite further drama as the duo refuses to let the matter rest.

Advertisement

The caption of this promo reads, "Pehle hi din par ho rahi hai gharwaalon ke beech hulchul." With personalities clashing, predictions being challenged, and emotions at an all-time high, Bigg Boss 18 is already serving up spicy drama, and the game has barely begun.

In the grand premiere episode of Bigg Boss 18, the audiences were shocked as Vivian Dsena and Alice Kaushik were declared as the season's top two finalists. Yes, you read it right! However, it will be seen what different and new challenges these two will face in the coming time.

Bigg Boss 18, led by Salman Khan, premiered on October 6. The new episodes will air at 10 PM from Monday to Friday. On weekends, the spicy and dramatic weekend ka vaar episode will air at 9:30 PM.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 Twitter Reactions: Netizens hail Vivian Dsena's comeback; slam Shehzada Dhami's overconfidence