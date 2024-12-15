Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Vivian Dsena’s wife Nouran Aly questions his strategy and exposes Avinash Mishra; ‘It boils my blood’

Bigg Boss 18 is set to introduce another surprise this week as family members of a few contestants will enter the house to give them a reality check. Vivian Dsena’s wife Nouran Aly will enter the house and confront him about his game strategy. A recent promo of Bigg Boss 18 shows the Egyptian journalist questioning him on losing focus from the game.

The Bigg Boss 18 promo begins with Nouran Aly saying, “You are not you. Where is Vivian? Why you are not facing the real people? It boils my blood. One leg here, one leg there, it’s good?” To this, the Madhubala actor who has been silent all this time says, “No.”

The actor’s wife continues saying, “You are doing this now, between Shilpa and Karan, between Eisha and Avinash. Real Avinash inside the house is not real. He is bothered with the triangle; he should nominate you or nominate Shilpa ma’am. Yaar, not making it Vivian’s show, it is becoming someone else’s show.”

In yesterday's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan also pointed out that Vivian seems to be a weak player and his only issue inside the house is related to his coffee. The superstar also said that the Madhubala actor does not look like a hero in the outside world as he never faces the need to confront anyone.

It will be interesting to see if Vivian Dsena revises his strategy after getting a relaity check from his wife.

