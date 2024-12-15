Bigg Boss 18, Dec 14 Written Update: Salman Khan says 'decision lies in women's hands' after Chum Darang hints at going back to her ex

Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang's connection has not only been all over social media but was also addressed by Salman Khan in today's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The host questioned Karan about why he hadn't clearly asked the actress out, despite conveying his feelings. He also asked Chum if there would be any issues at her home if she were to get into a relationship with the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner.

She said yes, explaining that there was a possibility of her reconciling with her ex-boyfriend, with whom she had been in a relationship for 10 years, and they were aware of it. After listening to her, Salman asserted that no further discussion would take place on the topic. Additionally, when Chum revealed that they had broken up three years ago, Salman remarked, "The decision lies in your hands."

Salman went on to add, "I mean in every relationship. Hum sabke relationship mein bhi decision will lie in the women's hands ki rehna hai yaa nahi rehna hai. Ladka koi bhi ho kuchh bhi kare woh ladki decide karegi ki uske saath rehna hai yaa nahi rehna hai (I mean in every relationship. In all our relationships, the decision whether to stay with him or not will lie in the women's hands. No matter who the boy is, whatever he does, it is the girl who will decide whether to stay or not)."

Reacting to his statements, the Badhaai Do actor mentions how sometimes, the family decides on such aspects. In response, the host remarks, "Eventually woh kitna chalta hai phir. Hum khud bhi decide karte hain toh woh bhi kitna chalta hai. Aap kuchh bhi kar lo kitni bhi sewa kar lo, woh choice ladki ka hoga (Eventually how many days it lasts. We also decide for ourselves, for how long it lasts? No matter whatever you do, it will always be the girl's choice)."

Lastly, teasing Karan Veer Mehra, Salman told him, "Chautha Mubarak ho aapko." The 58-year-old was satisfied that Chum was clear about her intentions, at least to an extent.

