Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Salman Khan calls out Vivian Dsena for not having any issues of his own except THIS; asserts, 'Confrontation wale...'

Bigg Boss 18 has kept the viewers on the edge of their seats owing to endless drama, catfights, and physical altercations. Last week, Farah Khan stepped into Salman Khan's shoes and hosted the Weekend Ka Vaar segment, but this time, Salman returned to his element. According to the latest promo of the show, the Dabangg host will be seen calling out Vivian Dsena for not confronting housemates and elaborating on how he doesn't have genuine issues.

The promo opens up with Salman Khan on the stage, who questions Vivian Dsena for his actions. The former says, "Vivian confrontation wale zone mein jaate hi nahi. Kabhi bhi kisi ko confront karna hota hi nahi hai. Vivian aapke iss ghar mein koi actual mudde kabhi the hi nahi. Aapka original ek hi mudda hai jiske liye aapko yaad rakha jaayega—Vivian aur vivian ki coffee."

"(Vivian never goes to the confrontation zone. He never finds a need to confront anyone. Vivian, there have been no real issues of yours in this house. You have only one basic issue for which you will be remembered—Vivian and Vivian's coffee)."

Further, the Sikandar actor asserts that the Madhubala actor does not appear as a hero to the audience. In a nutshell, Salman highlights how Vivian has not given anything to the show except for the coffee thing so that his fans can remember him.

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, in the recent nomination task, Avinash Mishra nominated Vivian Dsena. The Nath actor supported his decision by explaining how he cannot ignore the mother-son (Vivian-Shilpa-Karan) angle anymore.

Besides this, in one of the tasks, Eisha Singh failed to save his co-actor from Sirf Tum after the nominated contestants were given a chance to save themselves from staying nominated for the week. Although she slipped into an emotional breakdown for failing to do so, Vivian was not seen confronting her or Mishra.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, Dec 12: Kashish Kapoor calls Chaahat Pandey ‘bitch’, says ‘gutter ki paidaish’; here’s why she reacted this way