Bigg Boss 18: Aly Goni exposes Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh’s strategy against Vivian Dsena, ‘Ye log kaise bhool jaate…’
Aly Goni called Bigg Boss 18 contestant Vivian Dsena 'winner' as he exposed Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh's strategy against him.
Bigg Boss 18 never fails to surprise viewers with changing dynamics of relationships inside the house. While Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh and Vivian Dsena are considered good friends, recently Mishra and Eisha’s strategy was exposed when they didn’t save the Madhubala actor intentionally. Now, former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni called them out in his latest post.
Aly Goni took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a clip from Vivian Dsena’s account that shows Avinash Mishra telling Eisha Singh to not save Vivian Dsena from nomination. Without taking any names, he says, “Tum bhi jante ho kisko bachana hain, mein bhi janta hu. Aur jisko nahi bachana hain, tum jante ho jo banda leke bhag sakta hain. (You know who to save, even I know that. And the person we don’t want to save, the one you know can run away.)”
Following this conversation, Vivian tells Eisha to pick his frame and run. However, during the task Eisha kills time and reaches Avinash late, as a result Avinash throws away Vivian’s frame in the pool, making him nominated for this week’s elimination.
Sharing this clip, Aly Goni wrote in the caption, “Yeh log kaise bhool jate hai ki yeh show bahar walon ke liye hain aur janta sab dekh rahi hain. @VivianDsena bhai winner ho aap.”
Check out Aly Goni’s post below:
Meanwhile, talking about Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, and Vivian Dsena, the three have been together since the beginning and Alice Kaushik was also part of the group. The trio are seen standing up for each other. However, in the latest nominations round, Avinash shocked everyone by nominating the Madhubala actor.
In support of his actions, he stated VIvian and Karan Veer Mehra's mother-son angle with Shilpa Shirodkar is going on for too long now. He mentioned that the equation between VIvian and him won't change due to his actions.
