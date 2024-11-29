Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Will close friends Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra turn rivals? Latter tells her, 'Tum bohot bewakoof lag rahi ho...'

Bigg Boss 18 is getting more intense day by day as each contestant is getting competitive and fighting to survive in the game. Now, friendships and good bonds are put to test as the competition is getting tough. In the new promo, it is seen that Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra, who have been close friends since the inception of the show, get into an argument over changing house dynamics.

Colors TV uploaded a new promo where Bigg Boss 18 contestants Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra's argument can be seen arguing for the first time. The promo starts with Eisha telling Avinash, "Hum iss ghar mei ek unit hai? (We are one unit in this house)." Avinash angrily refused to agree with Eisha's claim and said, "We are not one unit."

Eisha asked Avinash Mishra whether he favored her by helping her to become the Time God. He explained how she favoured him so even he did the same. Eisha bursts out in tears after hearing this and shared how Avinash only thinks about the game. Avinash then told her, "Tum bohot bewakoof lag rahi ho bolte waqt (You look idiot while you talk)

Eisha angrily explained to Avinash that he was irritating her and not understanding her. He yelled, "You're irritating me, Eisha." Later, he told her, "Eisha you're going in a very wrong turn." The caption of this Bigg Boss 18 promo read, "Cute se pyaar mein aa rahi hai daraar."

Watch Bigg Boss 18 promo here-

In another promo of Bigg Boss 18, Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee got into a war of words. It seems that the two, who shared a good bond, are not on good terms with each other. The argument happened on the ration and Digvijay claimed that Rajat goes below the belt in arguments. Rajat claimed how Digvijay drags evry topic to turn the topic into an argument.

Watch Rajat Dalal and Digvijay's argument here-

Eisha Singh is currently the Time God of the week. Meanwhile Tajinder Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Sara Arfeen Khan, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, and Kashish Kapoor are nominated to get evicted from Bigg Boss 18.

