Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal makes shocking revelation of giving it back to a boy who teased his sister, ‘Abhi tak wo bed rest pe hain’

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal has been involved in many controversies over the years. Inside the house, many contestants have often brought these up. In the latest episode, he got into an argument with wildcard entrant Kashish Kapoor when the latter got personal. She hinted at Dalal hitting an individual with his car. During this conversation, the latter also made a shocking revelation.

During Rajat Dalal’s conversation with Alice Kaushik, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh, he was telling them how strong his parents are. During the conversation, he revealed, “Jab mein chhathi class mein tha, ek banda mere behen ko chedhta tha, letter likhke. Abhi taak wo bed rest pe hain. (When I was in class six, a boy used to tease my sister... he is still on bed rest).”

To discuss the context, after the nomination task, Kashish Kapoor confronted Rajat Dalal about his loyalties. As the two exchanged harsh words, Rajat took a dig at him, saying that he never gave into his greed, hinting at Kashish walking away with the prize money. In response, Kapoor said, “Maine kisi ko gaadiyon se toh nahi udaya. (I have not hit anyone with a car.) She hinted at his past controversy.

For the unversed, Rajat made headlines when a video of him went viral this year in August. The clip showed him driving his car recklessly on a busy highway in Delhi-NCR. When a woman sitting next to them asked him to be careful, he asked her not to worry. Moments later, Rajat was seen hitting a biker in front of him with his car, and as the woman panicked, he did not even bother to stop. Instead, he was heard saying, "Wo gir gaya, koi baat nahi. Roz ka yahi kaam hai mera ma'am (He fell down, it’s no big deal. It’s my daily routine)."

Advertisement

The video sparked major controversy on social media and netizens demanded legal action be taken against the social media influencer. Days later, he issues a video statement clarifying that he has no memory of the incident and he has left behind these things.

In the Bigg Boss 18 episode, Karan Veer Mehra also asked Rajat about why he was in jail, but the latter dodged the question. He replied that if the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner brings up his personal matters, he will also be forced to bring up his personal life.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Ashneer Grover breaks silence after Salman Khan confronts him for claiming wrong figures; says, 'My deal numbers are...'