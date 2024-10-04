Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan kickstarts shoot for new season; FIRST PICS from sets of the show OUT

Bigg Boss 18 is all set to be back and how! It's that season when superstar Salman Khan will be treating fans by appearing on Television screens every week. Ahead of the 18th season's grand premiere, the makers have kept audiences on their toes by releasing silhouette promos of contestants. Now, adding to this excitement, host Salman Khan's images from the sets of the show are out.

Bringing his charm once again to the stage of the controversial reality show, Salman Khan looks amazing on Bigg Boss 18 sets. Decked up in an all-black shirt and pants, his navy blue velvet blazer adds the perfect touch of class to his grand premiere look. Just his presence on Bigg Boss 18 sets have left fans and everyone excited as high expectations are attached to the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

Salman Khan's first PHOTOS from Bigg Boss 18 are here-

Taking his legacy ahead, Salman Khan continues to entertain fans by doing Bigg Boss every year. Speaking about Bigg Boss 18, the actor had expressed, "When the format of Bigg Boss 18 was narrated to me, I was quite intrigued. After hosting the show for 14 years, it’s exciting to see how it is bringing a whole new twist to the format, and I’m looking forward to exploring this fresh chapter as a host."

While fans are looking forward to seeing the list of confirmed contestants, there have been speculations that many prominent Television actors will be seen in Bigg Boss house this time. Some names that are rumored to be Bigg Boss 18 contestants are Shehzada Dhami, Karanveer Mehra, Shoaib Ibrahim, Dalljiet Kaur, and Shilpa Shirodkar, Sameera Reddy, Karan Patel, Isha Koppikar and Surbhi Jyoti.

However, only one name who is confirmed to be a part of Bigg Boss Season 18 is Nia Sharma. On Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 grand finale night, Rohit Shetty announced Nia Sharma's participation in the controversial show.

Bigg Boss 18 is set to grace our screens from October 6. The premiere episode will go live at 9 PM on Colors TV.

