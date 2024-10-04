Salman Khan raises curiosity among viewers as he shares new Bigg Boss 18 promo; Fans say, 'No one can replace you'

Salman Khan fans cannot keep calm!

The megastar is all set to return to the TV screens, reprising his role as a host in one of the biggest and most controversial reality shows, Bigg Boss. He will continue the legacy of hosting the show straight for the fourteenth time this year. The talented actor raised the curiosity among the fans as he took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the promo of the show.

Salman Khan took to his official X handle and shared the first look and promo of Bigg Boss 18, where he can be seen announcing the Time Ka Tandav theme. Sharing the promo on social media, Salman Khan wrote, "Watch Bigg Boss starting 6th Oct @9pm @ColorsTV."

Salman's tweet has left his ardent fans super excited for the show.

Take a look at Salman Khan's tweet here:

As the megastar shared the promo on his social media, his ardent fans bombarded the post with lovely messages. A fan wrote, "The OG Bigg Boss Salman Khan. No one can replace you sir." Another user wrote, "Most loved TV show is back." A user wrote, "Salman Khan is the best ever host of any TV show."

Talking about the first promo of Bigg Boss 18, the same started with Salman Khan stating, "Bigg Boss dekhenge gharwaloon ka future. Ab hoga time ka tandav (Bigg Boss will see the future of the housemates. Now, time will play an important part for contestants)."

Along with the promo of Salman Khan, several other promos unveiling various hints of the celebrity contestants who are participating this season in Bigg Boss have been released. Netizens speculate celebrities like Shilpa Shirodkar, Shehzada Dhami, and Chahat Pandey being a part of the show.

