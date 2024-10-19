Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Salman Khan addresses Rajat Dalal’s comment on women’s safety around Avinash: ‘Mere upar bhi bohot saare lanchhan…’

Bigg Boss viewers are eagerly waiting for the Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 18. Many incidents happened in the last week inside the house that demand host Salman Khan’s attention. Now, the latest promo released by the makers gives a glimpse of what to expect from this Weekend Ka Vaar and we see the host talking about Avinash Mishra’s fight with Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra.

The clip begins with Salman Khan saying, “Bigg Boss mein gharwale bolte hain, women are not safe with him. (In Bigg Boss, the housemates say that women are not safe with him.) Avinash ke upar itne bara lanchhan lagaya jaye, toh uska family ka kya hota hoga?” (If such serious allegations are being made against Avinash, what must his family be going through?) Then the clip shows Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, and Eisha Singh.

The host says that he understands this as he has been in a similar situation. “I know this. (I know this.) I know what my parents go through, (I know what my parents go through,) mere upar bhi bohot saare lanchhan lagaya gaye hain,” (many allegations have been made against me as well,) adds Salman Khan.

Watch the Bigg Boss 18 promo here:

The Bigg Boss 18 promo is uploaded with the caption, "Action: Gharwaalon ne Avinash ke upar lagaaye allegations. Reaction: Salman gharwaalon se puch rahe hai teekhe sawaal. Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par"

For the unversed, this week, Chum Darang and Avinash Mishra had a fight which stopped with the interference of the housemates. After this, the housemates collectively decided to throw him out of the house for his aggressive behavior. But Eisha Singh, Alice Kaushik, and a few other contestants were against it.

When Bigg Boss asked Rajat Dalal to explain the reason for their decision, the social media content creator said that girls are not safe around Avinash Mishra. This statement sparked anger in Eisha and Alice, who defended their friend and stated that it was careless of him to make such a big statement on national television.

Later, Avinash Mishra returned to the house as an inmate in jail and Bigg Boss gave him the responsibility of distributing ration.

