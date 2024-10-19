Bigg Boss 18 written update, October 18: Chum Darang gets physically violent with Chaahat Pandey; here's why

On the October 18 episode of Bigg Boss 18, there was a major food fight. Avinash Mishra was unexpectedly evicted from the house and sent back to jail, giving the Nath actor power over the entire ration provided by Bigg Boss. Avinash asked the housemates to peacefully discuss the previous day's events if they wanted rations from the jail, but the housemates rejected this offer. Rajat Dalal and Karanveer Mehra were against it, which led to a hunger strike by the contestants. The Nath actor claimed he would only give rations to individuals.

The housemates were all hungry, but no one was ready to talk. While the others were all upset with Mishra’s behavior, Chaahat went directly to Avinash and asked for food as she was hungry and started cooking. As a result, Chum Darang immediately came to stop her and used all her energy to do so. The Gangubai actress physically pulled Chaahat back, not allowing her to cook. The two were also seen snatching gas appliances from each other and arguing. Chum hid the gas burner while Sara turned off the gas line. This led to varied reactions from the housemates.

Watch the latest promo of the show:

There was also a major disagreement between Shila Shirodkar and the actor Nath. Shilpa asked Avinash for chicken because he was only providing vegetarian food. The argument escalated when Avinash refused to provide chicken and even took back the vegetarian food. The actress from the movie Aankhen became upset, stating that she wouldn't plead for food in front of Avinash and wouldn't even touch any food that he offered.

Advertisement

Hemlata Sharma also lost her calm as everyone was discussing the same topic. She stated, “Tum itne ego wale bante ho toh khana mat khao. (if you guys have so much ego, do not eat food)”

After all the chaos ended, the housemates were seen enjoying their food and cheerfully performing sponsor tasks. Meanwhile, in the promo for tomorrow’s episode, Salman Khan was seen schooling the housemates for their wrongdoings.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 written update October 8: Shehzada Dhami and Avinash Mishra lock horns; former says, 'aisi jagah pe soya, jahan...'