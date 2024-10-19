Bigg Boss 18: Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls out Karan Veer Mehra's ego; slams 'disgusting' Chum Darang and Sara Arfeen Khan

Bigg Boss 18 has kept the viewers glued to the screens. Recently, the controversial house witnessed a huge fight between Chum Darang and Chahat Pandey. The latter wanted to cook her portion of the food, but the Badhaai Do actress snatched utensils from her. Further, Avinash Mishra wants Karan Veer Mehra to apologize to him as the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner abused him and even got personal during the argument.

And now, Devoleena Bhattacharjee opened up about her thoughts regarding the current dynamics of the show. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and bashed Karan Veer Mehra and called out his ego. She stated how the Pavitra Rishta actor provoked the housemates and opted for a different route when food was being offered.

Devoleena wrote, "Karan Sahab ko apna Ego massage karne k liye Eisha or Alice cahiye. I mean #BB18 @BiggBoss (Mr. Karan needs Eisha or Alice to massage his ego. I mean) ghar ko bhadkaya janab ne, (he set the house on fire,) Avinash k behen ko bich mein laaye janab ne, (he brought Avinash's sister into the mix,) & jab khana mil raha hai baat karne se again he is in different tangent. (and when food is being served, he goes off on a different tangent again.) I mean sick it is..."

Further, Bhattacharjee stated that it seems like Sara requires a mind coach for herself. She also called Chum Darang 'disgusting' and mentioned how Chahat Pandey has been targeted in the house since the first day.

Her tweet read, "Sara doesn't look like a coach at all. Instead, she needs one. Chum is disguisting. Dal Chawal mila toh Nonveg cahiye. Woh kahawat hai na ungli do toh gala pakad lete hai. In simple words, unncessary targetting #ChahatPanday since day 1. @BiggBoss #BB18."

A few days ago, the Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya actress shared her opinions regarding Chahat Pandey. Devoleena wrote, "Looks like Real mein Hero & Heroine dono hi #ChahatPanday hai #BB18 k ghar mein. Whole house is after her @BiggBoss."

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18, host Salman Khan will be seen bashing Arfeen Khan and Rajat Dalal. He will reprimand Rajat for making a serious claim against Avinash that women are not safe with him.

