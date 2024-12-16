Bigg Boss 18: Tajinder Bagga posts 1st tweet after elimination; Here’s what he is up to

Politician Tajinder Bagga was recently eliminated from the Bigg Boss 18 house. In the Weekend Ka Vaar of Week 10, his journey came to an end after receiving the least votes from viewers. After coming out of the house, he wasted no time in sharing updates with his followers of what he is up to.

Within hours of stepping out of the house, Tajinder Bagga posted his first tweet, highlighting the special bond he formed during his time on the show. The tweet reads, “Talked to Shrutika's husband @arjunraaj on phone. Planning to meet him soon.”

Check out Tajinder Bagga’s tweet below:

Shrutika Arjun, a fellow contestant in Bigg Boss 18, was known to be Bagga’s closest friend in the house. Their camaraderie became a highlight of the season, with fans appreciating their mutual support amidst the intense competition and drama. Shrutika got emotional during Bagga’s exit, whom she fondly called ‘Baggu.’

Fans were quick to respond to Bagga’s post, showering it with likes and comments. Many praised him for valuing the connections he made on the show. One fan wrote, “This is why we love you, Bagga! You value real friendships over game strategies.” Another commented, “Can’t wait to see the reunion of you, Shrutika, and her family!” Another joked, “Bangkok jaa rahe ho sir?”c

During his stint in the Bigg Boss house, Bagga won over many with his straightforward personality and witty remarks. While his elimination has left his supporters disappointed, housemates expected him to leave the house this week. Many of them, including Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, and others, thought that he overstayed in the house and was not making any major contributions.

Besides Bagga, Shrutika is also close to Chum Darang, Karan Veer Mehra, and Digvijay Rathee inside the Bigg Boss 18 house.

