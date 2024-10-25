Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Tajinder Bagga talks about his strategy inside house, ‘I will not play politics but…’

Tajinder Bagga, a politician who has often found himself in the middle of controversies owing to his statements is currently inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. Upon entering the house, he got locked inside the jail to save fellow housemate Chaahat Pandey. The politician spoke to us about why he agreed to take up the Salman Khan-hosted show, how he prepared for it, and more, before entering the house.

Below are some excerpts from Tajinder Bagga's interview:

What inspired you, as a politician, to join Bigg Boss 18?

See, the biggest greed a politician has is that more and more people know him and Bigg Boss is such a platform that plays in every household, watched by old people- children everyone. So when I got this offer, I thought that this is a nice opportunity, wherein I could be known by the entire country and spread my ideology to the people.

How do you think your political background will influence your approach to the game and interactions inside the house? Will your background in politics make you a natural leader inside the house?

I will not play politics in the house but I will try to spread my thinking and the ideology that I come from to the people with the help of this platform.

How do you think your participation in Bigg Boss will affect your political career moving forward, both positively and negatively?

Advertisement

I feel a person should not think so much, do your deeds. As Krishna says, you have the right to work, but never to its fruits. So I will also do my deeds and try to give my best.

Were there any apprehensions or second thoughts before saying yes to the show?

I did not have a second thought. When I received the first call, I did not even ask for time to think and just said yes. In fact, they told me, that we are just asking right now and if you are interested then we will go ahead, so I said yes.

Bigg Boss attracts a wide range of viewers from different backgrounds. How do you plan to engage with such a diverse audience that might not be familiar with your political work? Also, any preparation before entering the house?

I have not done any such preparations and I feel the people who prepare beforehand stay behind because Bigg Boss is not a 2-3 days show it is a 3 months show, so how whatever we prepare, when the real side comes out people feel the person was faking his personality. So I feel there is no need to prepare. Stay your real self, interact with people the way you do in real life and if the audience loves you, they will make you win.

Advertisement

What are you looking forward to the most inside the Bigg Boss house—interactions with fellow contestants, the tasks, host Salman Khan's advice or the personal journey?

I will make many new friends in the Bigg Boss house and they will be my friends for a lifetime. I have been watching Salman Sir’s films like Hum Aapke Hai Koun and Maine Pyaar Kiya since childhood, he is a good actor and human being. The biggest thing is that he supports our Modiji. Also, the country keeps talking about secularism and communism, he is a real secular I believe as he does Ganesha puja and celebrates Diwali too, so I feel he is a nice human being and it will be good meeting him.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Muskan Bamne reveals advice she got from Anupamaa costars for Salman Khan’s show