Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Shrutika Arjun reveals what triggers her, calls herself 'Salman Khan fanatic'; 'Can't hear a word against him'

Bigg Boss Season 18, led by Salman Khan, has an interesting ensemble of contestants. Ever since the show premiered, the controversial show has been grabbing eyeballs. Actress Shrutika Raaj is also a contestant in Bigg Boss 18 and is receiving immense love from fans for her unfiltered personality. Before stepping into the Bigg Boss house, Pinkvilla exclusively spoke to Shrutika.

While exclusively talking to Pinkvilla, Shrutika Raaj revealed how she is excited to be a part of Salman Khan's show. In a chat with us, the actress even talked about her previous shows, her favorite contestant from Bigg Boss Tamil and more. Excerpts from the interview are below:

Are you excited to be a part of Bigg Boss 18?

It’s a very mixed feeling. I am excited, I am sad, I don’t know how I feel, and I am happy but I am also sad that I have to leave my family behind, which I have never done before.

How excited are you to be a part of Salman Khan's show?

I am 90% a part of this show because of him. I am Salman Khan Sir’s fanatic. Like, I cannot hear a word against him and even if it is not for me, I will go fight for him. I love him to bits and pieces. My mom is Punjabi and my dad is a Tamil.

My mom watches the show because she likes Salman sir. She watches the show untouched, me side me khadi rahungi toh mujhe bhi nahi dekhegi. (If I am standing beside him, then she will watch me).

Take a look at Shrutika Arjun's first appearance on Bigg Boss 18:

What triggers you?

One thing that triggers me or I would never do is putting someone down just to win or justify, myself, I will never do it intentionally or unintentionally. And If someone does that to me it will really trigger me and it will hit my self-respect somewhere and that I cannot take.

What are those three things you will miss inside Bigg Boss 18 house?

Definitely, my family, my family and my family. I have no shame in saying that I am extremely emotionally dependent and attached to my family. God has blessed me with a beautiful family and I don’t know how I will survive without them. I have never even gone on a girls' trip without them.

Were you offered Bigg Boss or any other reality show in the past?

I do Tamil shows and did a couple of Tamil movies a few years back, which did not turn out all that well. After which, there was a huge gap. A particular interview did its round, post which I was offered a Star Vijay TV for a very popular show called Cooku With Comali which is like Master Chefs, more or less that kind of a show.

It was the third season I was offered and I took it up and received a lot of love, which was totally not expected, even much beyond when I did movies. I was very overwhelmed as it was completely unexpected. I also won the title.

Are you an emotional person or a practical person and what are your thoughts on friendship?

I am practical but at the same time, I am very emotionally invested. For me friendship is a yes, I am very open to friendship in Bigg Boss but nothing beyond that, as Bigg Boss is Bigg Boss and not a matrimonial site or matchmaking. We should play our game, we all are here to play our game.

I am a very social person and as I am emotionally invested, if I make a friend to take outside, I keep friends intact, all my college friends to friends from previous shows are still in contact, then why not I would love to. I am emotionally invested which is also a drawback. I am also scared of it.

Have you watched past seasons of Bigg Boss?

Honestly, I have only watched Bigg Boss Tamil. This is Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, I have watched all 7 seasons and every episode, every fight. I love watching people fight, how fun it is to fight that I’ll get to know now.

Which contestant from Bigg Boss Tamil is your favourite?

Oviya from Bigg Boss Tamil Season 1. She was brilliant. Not only me, but whoever watched the Bigg Boss Tamil, liked her. In Hindi, my mom has watched every season of Bigg Boss and she knows a lot about it. She keeps telling me. I also see it on reels but couldn't watch any episodes.

Do you think Bigg Boss will impact your career?

When it comes to my career, I never plan. Whenever I plan something, I only do the opposite of my plan (laughs).

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on October 6 and airs every day.

